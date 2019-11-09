Two Pine Bluff men were arrested after they attempted to slip contraband into the adult detention center.

Waukeen Johnson and Calvin Rucker, Jr. have been detained and charged for delivering contraband to the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center.

On Oct. 28, Rucker went to the detention center where he had given the on-duty sergeant a Preparation H box for a detainee. The sergeant retrieved the box and gave it to the nurse. The nurse opened the box and noticed that the Preparation H tube had been cut and appeared to have been glued back together. She then notified the on-duty sergeant, who then notified the Jefferson County Criminal Investigation Division.

Upon inspection of the Preparation H tube, the investigator discovered a small amount of tobacco and a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine.

On Oct. 29, Johnson went to the jail where he had given Rexall hemorrhoids-cream to an employee at the bond window for a detainee. The employee had given it to detention center’s nurse, who opened the box and noticed that the tube inside the box had been cut and appeared to have been glued back together. The nurse notified the on-duty sergeant, who then notified the Jefferson County Criminal Investigation Division.

Upon inspection of the non-prescription-cream box, the investigator discovered a small plastic bag containing a small amount of tobacco and another small bag containing a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine.

Rucker and Johnson were both apprehended on October 29 during a traffic stop initiated at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Main Street. The driver was identified as Rucker, who had delivered the Preparation H box the previous day, and the passenger was identified as Johnson.

During the traffic stop, Rucker stated that they were just dropping off cream to the jail for his girlfriend.

Rucker has been charged with furnishing prohibited articles and possession of controlled substance with a bond amount of $75,000.

Johnson has been charged with furnishing prohibited articles and possession of controlled substance with a bond amount of $50,000.