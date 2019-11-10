Crawford County

Centro Cristiano El Alfarero, Jose Eduardo Cortez Gallardo, 2303 Taft St., Van Buren.

AR Beam Transport LLC, Cindy Palmer-Keith, 1010 Opal Drive, Van Buren.

Karefree Krafting LLC, Rachael Waggoner, 1206 Chestnut St., Van Buren.

Pills On Wheels LLC, Stephen Enke, 2015 Wilder Lane, Alma.

Skinnastrat LLC, Tinicia Stratmann, 724 Main St., Van Buren..

Trev Consulting LLC, Kevin Fletcher, 6543 Dean Road, Alma.

Johnson County

All Washed Up Power Washing LLC, Eric Leon Bennett, 631 Private Rd 1682, Knoxville.

Logan County

T&A Welding Services, LLC, Adam Wayne Elliott Mr, 1047 Ferguson Valley Road, Booneville.

Wylie Family Business, LLC, Amanda Jean Wylie, 5172 Blythe Road, Booneville.

Polk County

Hadfield Haven Enterprises LLC, Eugene R Hadfield, 117 Peaceful Lane, Mena.

Sebastian County

Hope For All Nations, Marcus Ryan Brown, 5101 Fresno, Fort Smith.

7th Street Catering & Events, LLC, Michael Dorey, 8607 Crown Pointe, Hackett.

Almadinah LLC, Yazid Raache, 1409 S 17th St., Fort Smith.

At Your Service - Personal Assistant Services Of Fort Smith, LLC, Adam W. Brandt, 1400 N. 50th St., Fort Smith.

Gina Vargas M.D. LLC, Gina Vargas, 2916 Vells Abbey, Fort Smith.

Hornets Storage LLC, Nathan L. Mendenhall, 315 N. 7th St., Fort Smith.

Kms37 Ventures LLC, Kenneth C. Schenk Jr., 4700 Oak Hollow Lane, Fort Smith.

Merrell Electric Company LLC, Jeremy Seth Merrell, 710 Encina Lane, Greenwood.

Miz Shelly's LLC, Mechelle Weston, 1209 School St., Fort Smith.

Neosho Blvd Investments LLC, 4611 Rogers Ave, Ste. 201, Fort Smith.

Overland Rv Park Of Van Buren LLC, Thomas F. Hankins Cpa Pa, 2917 Old Greenwood Road, 7, Fort Smith.

Reyes Enterprises, LLC, Maria Reyes, 8617 S. 31st Terrace, Fort Smith.

The Washroom LLC, Aaron Helms, 5000 Sue Lane, Lavaca.

Try Real Estate, LLC, Travis R. Yarborough, 3501 Tulsa St., Fort Smith.

Vlhobbs, LLC, Virgil Lynn Hobbs, 2031 S. N St., Fort Smith.

Workhorse Industrial LLC, Lance C. Ragan, 32 Mockingbird Lane, Fort Smith.