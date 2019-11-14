Fort Smith police are investigating a report of a dog who was reportedly shot with a BB gun on Monday.

The woman, who lives in the 8100 block of South 22nd Terrace, told police she suspected one of her neighbors shot her Great Pyrenees. Officer Zachary Hall saw the dog had a scar and a blood spot, the incident report states.

The woman's back window was nearly shattered with a small hole in it. Hall estimated the damage to be approximately $1,000.

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said the Police Department in 2019 has received a handful of reports of animal cruelty, a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison in Arkansas. He said the highest-profile report this year, which claimed an animal was thrown out the window of a moving vehicle, turned out to be false.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.