Volunteers are busy preparing for the annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, sponsored by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

The event will be held at the LaFrance Life Center of the First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave., Friday, Dec. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. with a silent auction. The luncheon and entertainment by the Jenkins Choir will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release.

Under the leadership of Jestean Thomas, auxiliary vice president and chairwoman of the event, auxiliary members and a number of community volunteers are putting together the annual holiday festivities,

Nonrefundable tickets are $20 each, and carryouts will be available. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled if schools in the Pine Bluff District are closed.

Guests will be seated at tables decorated by individuals, organizations and businesses from the community, and a number of door prizes will be given.

Tickets can be bought from any auxiliary member, at Carrie Scott’s Antiques, 2501 S. Bay St., at the Salvation Army Corps office, 501 E. 12th Ave. or by calling the Salvation Army at 534-0504. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Anyone wishing to donate silent auction items may contact Thomas at 536-8403. She can also be contacted for tickets at this number.

The proceeds from the event will provide scholarships for summer camp for local youngsters, as well as fund other projects for the local Salvation Army. Details: Salvation Army, 534-0504.