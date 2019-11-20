Kendra Rambo and Zachary Ward of Ratcliff announce the birth of a daughter born on November 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Maria and Francisco of Ozark announce the birth of a daughter born on November 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Cheyenne and Alexander Gilbreth of Ozark announce the birth of a son born on November 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Sarah and Joshua Rhodes of Paris announce the birth of a son born on November 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Brittany and Brandon Reynolds of Ozark announce the birth of a son born on November 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Cherrill and Fay Ray of Booneville announce the birth of a daughter born on November 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Jonnah and Dexter Ladd of Ozark announce the birth of a daughter born on November 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.