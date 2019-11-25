The River Valley Sports Complex at Chaffee Crossing, or lack thereof, is a Fort Smith Board of Directors topic once again.

City Administrator Carl Geffken wrote in a memo to the board the city has received one bid on the land and adjacent property for $210,273.

The 62-acre tract for the sports fields was appraised at $540,000 and the 5-acre tract used for storage was appraised at $100,000.

Both parcels were put up for sale at the end of October after the city and a contractor were unable earlier this year to turn a proposal into a viable development plan for both parties.

The project was supposed to be for a multimillion-dollar sports complex with eight competition-level softball fields.

Geffken wrote in the memo a business person has approached the city with an offer to match the proceeds “on a dollar for dollar basis” from a potential sale if funds are allocated to “replace several of the grass infields at the Kelley Park fields with artificial turf in order to expand the fields’ use and attract tournaments.”

Kelley Park Ballfields are located at Old Greenwood Road and O Street in Fort Smith.

The original project was presented by Sebastian County Election Commissioner Lee Webb and former state Sen. Jake Files. The city entered into a $1.6 million contract in 2014 for the project, which was supposed to be completed in 2015 using additional financial and in-kind donations.

About $1.08 million of the contract was paid out by the city before the project was terminated in February 2017 after two deadline extensions.

There has also been about $120,000 spent on legal fees and other services related to the project, Geffken said, which leaves roughly $400,000 left from the original allocation.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert previously said the remaining funds, if they were not put toward the complex, would be reallocated to another parks project.

If this proposal is approved by the board, the money could be used for the Kelley Park fields, which are often used by church leagues and other clubs. It would also not take away funding from any other parks projects or city needs.

The board is expected to meet at noon on Tuesday in the community room of the Fort Smith Public Library.