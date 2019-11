Mrs. Lucille Lusk 92, of Altheimer, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Second Missionary Baptist Church Wabbaseka, AR. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery North Little Rock, AR by Brown Funeral Home.

