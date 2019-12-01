Crawford County

AR Oklahoma Insurance Agents LLC, Matthew J. Yancey, 803 Broadway St., Van Buren.

Direct Roofing, Exterior, & More LLC, Gentry Wahlmeier, 200 S. 7th St., Van Buren.

Tune Farms LLC, Robin Tune, 13110 Alderson Road, Mulberry.

Bentonville Housing Partners II LP, Jim C. Petty, 812 Main St., Van Buren.

Fayetteville Housing Partners LP, Jim C. Petty, 812 Main St., Van Buren.

Rogers Housing Partners LP, Jim C. Petty, 812 Main St., Van Buren.

Franklin County

Select Home Properties LLC, Sherrie Sanders, 6031 Rockport Drive, Ozark.

Johnson County

Beautifully Happy Inc., Sharla Fultz, 574 Private Road 3351, Clarksville.

Logan County

Custom Remodeling & Restoration Ltd Co., Jeffrey Scott Long, 6116 S. St. Hwy 217, Booneville.

Scott County

GE Janitorial Inc., Caleb Nichols, 200 S. Gregg St., Mansfield.

Sebastian County

Cruz & Mejia Corp., 200 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.

Phillis Wheatley Club of Fort Smith, AR, Rita Howard Watkins, 5420 Elm St., Fort Smith.

Duren Counseling LLC, Cliff Duren, 1923 Yukon Drive, Barling.

Hwy 271 Warehouse LLC, John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.

Jet's Mobile Mechanic Services LLC, Stephen Keeton, 210 N. Oak St., Hackett.

Northside Dog Pound LLC, Michael Pate, 1615 Ballman Road, Fort Smith.

Northside Fabrication LLC, Kevin Edwards, 1615 Ballman Road, Fort Smith.

Reign Properties LLC, Trang Ho, 4004 Gascony Way, Fort Smith.

Rise Property Solutions LLC, Khoa Hoang Thai, 1512 Rockhurst Drive, Fort Smith.

Sierra Juliet Aviation LLC, Michael Scott James, 10416 Tweed Lane, Fort Smith.

The Church Of Union LLC, Breann Price, 8116 Huntington Way, Fort Smith.

Titan Rbr Properties LLC, John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.

Tyler Greenwood Property LLC, David Tyler, 3701 Bayside Circle, Fort Smith.