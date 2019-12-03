FAYETTEVILLE – From animal issues to child support, divorces in farm and ranch families present unique challenges that can have a significant impact on agricultural operations. To address some of these unique challenges, the National Agricultural Law Center has published a fact sheet series discussing family law in agriculture.

“Family Law Issues in Agriculture” is a set of fact sheets that discuss legal issues for families going through divorce and separation including child support, spousal maintenance, equitable distribution and community property. The series also covers nuptial agreements, estate planning concerns and tools for alternative dispute resolution.

The fact sheet series was authored by Cari Rincker. Rincker is the principal attorney at Rincker Law, PLLC, a nationally recognized practice focusing on food, farm and family law. Rincker is a trained mediator and adjunct professor at Vermont Law School and the University of Illinois School of Law.

“Family law touches upon every socio-economic group and walk of life, including those involved in food and agriculture and multi-generational farm families,” Rincker said. “Every farm and ranch divorce is as diverse as each family itself but it can include complex legal issues that are unique to farmers and ranchers.”

The fact sheet series can be accessed at http://bit.ly/2QFesPQ.

For more information on the National Agricultural Law Center, visit https://nationalaglawcenter.org/ or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter.

