PALM BEACH — The president kicked off his 26th visit to his private club with a rally, then flew out to Afghanistan for Thanksgiving dinner with U.S. troops.

President Donald Trump on Sunday wrapped up a Palm Beach Thanksgiving visit — a holiday stay that was anything but typical — at his West Palm Beach golf club and returned to Washington for a week of tense confrontations with congressional Democrats.

But even here, in his now adopted home turf, the president got a sharp reminder of the divided country he leads.

Along the Southern Boulevard motorcade route to Palm Beach International Airport, protesters supporting impeachment held signs that read “Liar” and “Resign.”

“If I didn’t come out and protest our most corrupt president, I couldn’t live with myself,” said Brenda Brinkley.

Trump’s ardent supporters, waving U.S. and Trump-Pence flags, were out there, too.

Valeria Bianco, of Broward County, said she has been campaigning for the president since 2015. She was one of a dozen Trump supporters along the motorcade route who were invited to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the president. Shortly after the motorcade passed, two vans returned and whisked the lucky 12 to the president’s residence on Palm Beach.

“I told him if they continue with these ridiculous impeachment hearings, I’m going to organize a march to show him our support,” Bianco said.

Trump departed for Washington just before 5 p.m. The president will not be back in the Beltway for long, though.

On Monday, Trump leaves for London to attend events marking the 70th anniversary on NATO, a treaty alliance he has harshly criticized. In a tweet Saturday, Trump accused Democrats of undermining his European trip by scheduling impeachment actions while he is overseas.

He wrote: “I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history. Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong! The Radical Left is undercutting our Country. Hearings scheduled on same dates as NATO!”

Trump did quite a bit of traveling since arriving in Palm Beach County last week.

The president kicked off his 26th visit to his private club on Tuesday night by helicoptering on Marine One to a campaign rally in southwest Broward County. Then, just after sunset on Wednesday, he stealthily departed to share Thanksgiving dinner with U.S. servicemen and women at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. He returned on Friday morning.

“Just returned to the United States after spending a GREAT Thanksgiving with our Courageous American Warriors in Afghanistan!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The 36-hour trip to Afghanistan was a departure from Trump’s previous presidential Thanksgiving holidays in Palm Beach, in which he generally made calls from Mar-a-Lago to troops at bases overseas and then visited the local Coast Guard station.

However, in general, Trump’s 2019 stays at the Southern White House have been more eventful than in previous years — perhaps owing to the controversies swirling around his administration and the looming 2020 election year.

In February, the president concluded his President’s Day weekend visit by giving a speech on Venezuela policy at Florida International University in Miami. The following month, the president flew Marine One from Mar-a-Lago to Canal Point on the banks of Lake Okeechobee to tour the repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike.

In his speech in Sunrise this past Tuesday, the president touted his support “for $500 million to fix Lake Okeechobee” as well as providing $100 million in federal funds to fight red tide and other toxic algae. The toxic algae bloom has been a chronic issue in ruby red Southwest Florida, which is suffering another red tide outbreak, and Trump needs big voter turnout in 2020.

Trump also boasted that Florida, now his permanent home state, has benefited from the “hottest economy anywhere in the world.”

“In the last 12 months, Florida has seen the second-largest payroll increase of any state in the nation,” Trump said. “People are making money.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, invited to the podium by Trump during his speech, said he will “bug him now about locating the Space Command in Florida.”

The president is scheduled to return to South Florida next weekend.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Israeli-American Council’s annual summit. The IAC, based in Los Angeles, expects 4,000 attendees at its conference at The Diplomat Resort & Hotel in Broward County.

The appearance will mark a busy day for the president in Florida. Trump is also expected to speak at the Florida Republican Party’s Statesman’s Dinner in Miami that evening.

Before his return late this week, the president faces another week of showdowns on Capitol Hill as Trump and congressional Democratic leaders renew their war of words over the impeachment inquiry after a holiday reprieve.

The House Intelligence Committee has scheduled a vote Tuesday on a report by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. The report is expected to argue for Trump’s removal from office.

Schiff tweeted last week: “There’s only one thing less plausible than the claim Trump was actually concerned with corruption in Ukraine, as opposed to getting dirt on the Bidens: That he’s more concerned about future presidents than he is about concealing evidence of his own misconduct. No one buys it.”

This coming Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee, led by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, will hold its first hearing on the constitutional basis for impeachment of Trump.

Nadler last week indicated the committee is still planning to hear from a key witness, ex-White House lawyer Don McGahn, in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

“Don McGahn is a central witness to allegations that President Trump obstructed Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation, and the Administration’s claim that officials can claim ‘absolute immunity’ from Congressional subpoenas has no basis in law, as the court recognized today,” Nadler tweeted on Nov. 25.

Nadler has also given Trump a Friday deadline to present witnesses and call evidence in upcoming impeachment hearings.

House Democrats are building an impeachment case based on, in part, 35 hours of televised testimony by a dozen current and former government officials who described what Democrats say was an attempt by Trump to extort or bribe Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Judging by his tweets Saturday night from Mar-a-Lago, the president is gearing up for battle.

“Schiff’s impeachment hearings wasting time when Congress must do real work,” Trump tweeted.

At Tuesday’s rally, Trump again blasted the impeachment inquiry with an expletive and then cited, albeit out of context, testimony he said cleared him.

“All I am saying is that it’s a terrible hoax,” he told the crowd at the BB&T Center. “Last week [Ambassador Gordon] Sondland testified that, quote ‘What do you want from Ukraine?’ I told him, this is a quote, ‘I want nothing’ Tell President Zelensky to do the right thing. To do what he ran on.′ That’s what he said.”