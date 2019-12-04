Despite the opposition of Council Member Ivan Whitfield and a last-minute effort to eliminate raises that were over the three-percent mark, the Pine Bluff City Council on Monday adopted a $54,3 million 2020 budget.

Also, a resolution officially designating East 16th Avenue from Ohio to Indiana Streets as Jim Hill Way was adopted with all eight council members signing on as sponsors, and a resolution awarding full-time city employees a $500 bonus and part-time employees who have worked all year a $250 bonus was approved.

Whitfield cast the only no vote on the budget, saying he could not vote for giving Go Forward Pine Bluff all the five-eights cent sales tax approved by city voters.

“I think it’s an injustice to the citizens,” Whitfield said. He specifically mentioned a resolution that he had sponsored which would have taken $2 million budgeted for Go Forward programs and redirect the money to drainage, police and fire departments, youth programs and the Convention Center.

That resolution was repealed and an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Shirley Washington outlining procedures for allocating the funds was adopted.

“There’s nothing for the children,” Whitfield said. “The council can build a library but we can’t build a sports facility (referring to renovations on the Merrill Center). We should be doing something else. Going to the table with Go Forward.”

“Urban Renewal is being given $2 million,” Whitfield said. “We’re not allocating anything for the children or for drainage before giving it away.”

Council Member Bruce Lockett said “this is a good budget and it can be fine tuned later.”

The budget calls for a three-percent across the board pay increase for non-uniformed employees and a five-percent pay increase for uniformed employees but Council Member Glen Brown Jr. said there are several non-uniformed employees whose are receiving more than three percent and the three percent should have applied to everyone.

Council Member Win Trafford agreed, saying “this happens every year and now it the time to stop it. It (the increases over three percent) need to be removed from this budget to make it fair.”

Trafford put that in the form of a motion that Brown seconded.

Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr., who is chairman of the Administration Committee said the issue of those raises came up in his committees before discussion began about the 2020 budget.

“If the department head had money in their budget and was not asking for any new money and wanted to pay an employee more or because of education or qualifications,”he said.

Council member Joni Alexander sided with Trafford and Brown, saying that the issue of some departments who had money wanting to give employees more than a three percent raise had come up in the Development and Planning Committee which she chairs.

“I told them no,” Alexander said. “We were going to stick to the three percent but there are a lot of people upset now.”

Steve Miller, Finance Director for the city said the raises in question had already been approved.

One of them went to the City Clerk’s Administrative Assistant who received a $4,000 increase. Two full-time employees in the City Collector’s Office got increases of $2,500 each and a part-time employee in that office received a $1,000 increase.

When it came time to vote, Alexander, Trafford and Brown voted for Trafford’s amendment while Holcomb, Whitfield, Lockett and Council Members Steven Mays and Donald Hatchett voted no.

The resolution renaming a portion of East 16th Avenue, which will now be called Jim Hill Way was initially sponsored by Whitfield but the seven other members of the council quickly signed on.

“If there was ever in this town a man who deserved the Nobel Prize for service to the community, it was Jim Hill,” Mayor Shirley Washington said.