Poinsettia customers who ordered and paid for fewer than 5 plants can pick up their plants 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 or 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Balboa Club upper level entrance.

All business customers ordering a plant -- and other customers buying at least 5 plants -- will have orders delivered to their home or business. Deliveries will be 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 11 or 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

For more information, contact Keith Pochert at 915-9749 or Tom Hayek at 226-5345.