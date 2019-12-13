Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Carlos Jejun Pugh, 42, and Tanula Denise Britton, 50, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 9.

Philip Alan Humphrey, 49, and Holly A. Humphrey, 45, both of Redfield, recorded Dec. 9.

Jerrad Logan Moore, 21, and Cara Lynn Boullie, 19, both of Redfield, recorded Dec. 6.

Brandon Derell Hutchinson, 37, and Rashon Shinea Martin, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 10.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Artilya Gilbert vs. Latrell White, granted Nov. 26.

Britany Evans v. Brett Evans, granted Dec. 10.

Jigneshkumar Patel v. Kavitaben Patel, granted Dec. 9.

Bailey Tallent v. Payton Tallent, granted Dec. 9.

Jason Andre v. Donna Andre, granted Dec. 9.

Tameca Giles v. Calvin Giles, granted Dec. 9.