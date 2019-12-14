A vehicle theft report on Thursday afternoon led Fort Smith police to the alleged discovery of drugs and firearms and the arrest of two people.

Andrew Somdis Xaysanasy and Phonvilay Meuangmany of Fort Smith were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of more than 14 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, maintaining premises for drug activity, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft of more than $25,000 by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack. Police allegedly found several pounds of suspected marijuana and two firearms inside the residence Xaysanasy and Meuangmany inhabited, according to the arrest report.

Police first responded to the 4400 block of Clarendon Avenue to try to locate a stolen vehicle. Meuangmany came home and gave the officers permission to search his residence. Xaysanasy left the residence during the incident.

Officers found about 5.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, a scale with suspected narcotics residue and a defaced sawed-off shotgun while searching the residence. They later found a 9mm Springfield pistol in Meuangmany's room, which was confirmed stolen out of Ozark County.

Meuangmany was also arrested on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, according to arrest records.

Xaysanasy remained in custody Friday in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $5,750 bond; Meuangmany, in lieu of a $5,950 bond. They are set to appear in circuit court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.