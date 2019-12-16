Hello, and welcome to this week's episode of "Who's Getting Arrested with Jane Fonda?"

Sally Field is the latest in Fonda's revolving door of guest stars to be taken away in zip ties as part of the "Grace and Frankie" actress' Fire Drill Fridays climate change protests. A lively crowd in Washington, D.C., cheered and applauded Field, who raised her cuffed fists in triumph Friday as an officer marched her down the steps of the Capitol building.

The Oscar winner joins Fonda's growing army of celebrities who have been arrested while urging the government to take action on climate change, including Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Catherine Keener, Rosanna Arquette, Sam Waterston and ringleader Fonda, who has racked up four Fire Drill Fridays arrests since the demonstrations began in October.

Fonda's most recent arrest in early November marked the first time the 81-year-old actress actually spent the night in jail for Fire Drill Fridays, though she has a long history of activism on issues relating to the environment, the Vietnam War, feminism and more. As usual, she, too, was present at Friday's protest, clad in her signature red resistance coat.

Also a noted activist, Field is known for supporting causes such as women's rights, gay rights and bone health.