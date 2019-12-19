Some Fort Smith city directors are holding out for a better offer — or different purchasing options — for the River Valley Sports Complex land than the one that was struck down Tuesday night.

City Administrator Carl Geffken and Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton on Tuesday night discussed waiting for an offer closer to the land's appraised value of $852,000 or working toward a provision that honors their purchase if land developments don't happen as intended. Their comments followed the board's 4-3 rejection of a $210,273 sale of the land to OFED Commercial Properties — about one-fourth its appraised value.

Morton, who in November said he was interested in waiting to sell the property to see if the city can get a better offer, said he took issue with how the offer was "substantially less" than the appraised value. It was first appraised at $540,000.

"There are some problems with developing that land, but I just felt like in light of those two appraisals, it would not be in the best interest of the citizens of Fort Smith to sell that property for potentially less than the fair market value," he said.

At-Large Director Robyn Dawson, before the vote, said multiple financial personnel she has spoken to advised her against the accuracy of the appraisal. However, Ward 1 Director Keith Lau, who works in commercial real estate, voted for the sale. He said he believes the city should "take the loss and put it to good use."

"I will admit, there is conflicting information on this, and it really is a close call on whether to (go forward)," said Morton.

Directors at the meeting also considered a "clawback" provision, which would allow the buyers to receive money back if specific events related to the land don't occur. This provision would also allow the city to receive money from the buyers if they decide to sell it within three years for more than $400,000 without changes, Geffken said.

Geffken said he will be working with OFED developers to see if this kind of provision would be acceptable to them.

"If they turn around and say 'Absolutely not,' that’s fine. If they say, 'Yes,' or 'Yes, but,' we’ll then follow through with that. If there are any changes where we can come to common ground, we’ll bring it before the board of directors for consideration," he said.

City directors, despite the Tuesday decision, unanimously voted to fund $250,000 of turf installations at Kelley Ballfields. The money received from the Sports Complex sale would have largely funded the turf installations.

Morton after the meeting defended both decisions.

"The city is not in a position where that amount of money is needed immediately for any project we have," Morton said.