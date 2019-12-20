Special to The Commercial

Friday

Dec 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas


Charles Blake Carroll, aka Blake Carroll, P.O. Box 225, Gillett; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 11.


Shannon Gardner and Kathryn Gardner, 29 Slaughterhouse Road, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 12.


Desha


Mary Elizabeth Cupples, 753 Guy Road, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 12.


Bathel Allen Cupples Jr., aka Allen Cupples, 855 Guy Road, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 12.


Peggy Jean Morgan, 806 N. Third St., McGehee; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 16.


Drew


Louis Thompson Jr., P.O. Box 132, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 10.


Shameka Rochelle Fielder, 213 Cherokee Drive, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 10.


Brinkley Spencer, 154 Locust Circle, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.


Grant


Cody Alan Hardwick, 175 Grant 167083, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 10.


Joel Stephen Braden, aka Beau Braden, 313 S. Spring St, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 10.


Lacedric Deon Ruth, 57 Dallas 409, Leola; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 12.


Maegan Leigh Mooney, 9 Lynndi Lane, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.


Christopher L. Cardin, 378 Sunshine Drive, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.


Lloyd Hollis Hardin and Donna Kay Hardin, 2694 Highway 229 S, Poyen; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 16.


Jefferson


Matthew David Tole, 9512 Shaklee Trail, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 10.


Willie Lavell Fuller, 2817 Edgewood Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 10.


Ashley Shalon Spears, aka Ashley Fisher, 1801 S. Hickory St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 10.


Angela Thomas, 2403 W. 16th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 11.


Jeremy D. Dorn, 509 W. 46th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 13.


Michael Johnson, 2306 Belmoor Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.


Kevesha Teionna Moton, 44 Dixie Court, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.


Khesia Lashion Long, 1410 Cumberland Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.


Jordyn Myers, aka Jordyn Billingsley, 1310 Lindsey Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 16.


Lincoln


Lucy Mae Matthews, 200 Morrison St., Star City; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 10.


Jonathon Tyler Lewis, dba Lewis Logging Inc., 125 Alco Road, Star City; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 16.