The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Jefferson County resident.

Sixty-two-year-old Ivy Teague is believed to have been last seen approximately two weeks ago in Pine Bluff. Teague’s last known place of residence is the 800 block of W. 27th Avenue in Pine Bluff/

Ivy Lee Teague is a black male, 6-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes,

If you have information about the whereabouts of Ivy Lee Teague, please notify your local law enforcement agency or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via our non-emergency dispatch (870) 541-5351.