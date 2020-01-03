Arkansas
Tracy J. Wages, P.O. Box 24, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 23.
Linda Freeman, 690 Cox Cypress Road, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 23.
Matthew T. Young, 12 Crecent Park, DeWitt; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 24.
Desha
Claudine Powell, P.O. Box 391, Tillar; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.
Drew
Jonathan Aaron Williams, aka Jonathan Williams, dba The Crawfish ShackRed Oak 7, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Dec 23.
Gladys B. Williams, 632 W. Trotter St., Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 23.
Odell Warren, 1221 Highway 425 South, Apt. 21, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 24.
Billy Bray, aka Herbert Bray, 326 Tanglewood, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 26.
Alicia Kelley, 326 Tanglewood, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 26.
Grant
Darwin Lain, 9211 Grant 75, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.
Roy D. Livingston, 8 Christen Lane, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.
Jefferson
Nathaniel Jackson Jr., 1516 W. 33rd Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 26.
Florence McClinton, 2202 W. 22nd Ave., Apt. 114, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 27.
Tawanna Wade, 3004 Allister Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 27.
Lacondra Mitchell, 2100 W. 40th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 27.
Jose Guadalupe Garcia and Angela Rena Garcia, 3621 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 30.
Troy Brian Chapman, 2610 N. Phillips, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 30.
Lincoln
Herbert D. Bradshaw Jr. and Rebecca A. Bradshaw, 3956 Desoto Road, Gould; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 27.
Fred L. Tillman and Betty J. Tillman, 16805 State Highway 114E, Gould; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.