A Fort Smith man was arrested after allegedly attacking the mother of his son and assaulting a man on Tuesday.

Phillip Adrian Chandler of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor, misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and an unspecified misdemeanor warrant from outside of Sebastian County. Chandler allegedly hit his son's mother in the head twice and pulled a knife on a man after this fight, according to the arrest report.

Police initially spoke to Chandler around noon Tuesday after receiving a report about a disturbance with a knife in the 4200 block of Kinkead Avenue. They found a bag of a leafy green substance in his jacket pocket and placed him under arrest.

Chandler's ex-partner told police Chandler argued with her after she nudged him awake. She said he hit her in the head twice while she was holding their infant son.

Three other witnesses told police they saw Chandler pull a knife on a man in the apartment courtyard.

Chandler was held Wednesday afternoon in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $4,350 bond. He is set to appear in Sebastian County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.