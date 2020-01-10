Arkansas

Cpta LLC was incorporated by Amy Wilson, 710 Bell St., DeWitt, Jan. 2.

Three Fox Ventures LLC was incorporated by Curtis Fox, 905 W. Main St., Gillett, Dec. 30.

Cleveland

Powerhouse Sports Foundation was incorporated by Davy Earnest, 280 Pine Lake Drive, Rison, Dec. 30.

Dallas

Hafco Farms LLC was incorporated by Patricia A. Fite, 850 Dallas 209, Sparkman, Jan. 3.

Desha

Kingfish Rental Properties of Dumas, LLC was incorporated by Kenneth Wayne Gilley Jr., 46 Belmont, Dumas, Dec. 30.

Grant

Stewart Family Floors LLC was incorporated by Jacob Stewart, 4821 Highway 167 S, Sheridan, Jan. 2.

Jefferson

House Cleaning Williams LLC was incorporated by Patricia Williams, 1501 S. Utah St., Pine Bluff, Jan. 3.

Kiddie Land Express LLC was incorporated by Trina Denise Britten, 1708 Westgate Lane, Pine Bluff, Dec. 30.

MK Ministries LLC was incorporated by Michael Ridgell, 4 Par Lane, Pine Bluff, Jan. 3.