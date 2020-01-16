The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved bids for improvements in several Southeast Arkansas counties, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) news releases.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

In Jefferson County, the commission approved two projects.

Crews will resurface 9.2 miles of U.S. 63 between Interstate 530 and the Cleveland County line. Cranford Construction Co. of North Little Rock was awarded the contract at $3,521,938.22. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020.

The second project in Jefferson County is to resurface selected sections of 3.6 miles of U.S. 79B between the Arkansas River Bridge and Altheimer. Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Company of Pine Bluff was awarded the contract at $1,322,036.11. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020.

DREW COUNTY

The highway commission approved a bid for improvements to roadways in Drew County. The purpose of this project is resurface .8 miles of selected sections of various city streets in Winchester to include Thomas Street, Smith Street, Myers Street, Hays & Byrn Streets, Mitchell Street, Bell Street, and Oswald Street.

Crow Group, Inc. of Morrilton was awarded the contract at $199,311.73. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020.

CHICOT AND DESHA COUNTIES

The highway commission approved work for a roadway in Chicot and Desha counties. The purpose of this project is resurface 8.1 miles of State Highway 208 between Halley and Dewey. APAC-Mississippi, Inc. of Jackson, Miss., was awarded the contract at $2,446,410.59. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020.

In Desha County, crews will resurface selected sections of 13.3 miles of U.S. 65 and State Highway 159 near Dumas. Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Company of Pine Bluff was awarded the contract at $7,628,948.08. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020.

CLEVELAND COUNTY

The commission approved a bid in Cleveland County to resurface 1.9 miles of selected sections of various city streets in Kingsland to include Maple Street, Larch Street, Oak Street, Cedar Street, 2nd Street, 3rd Street, and Crossroads Road. Smackover Paving Company of Smackover was awarded the contract at $287,869.50. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in early 2020.

BRADLEY COUNTY

The commission approved a bid for improvements to a roadway in Bradley County. The purpose of this project is to replace one bridge structure on State Highway 160 over Halfway Creek, south of Hermitage. WL Bass Construction, Inc. of Monroe, La., was awarded the contract at $2,188,879.30. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in late 2020.

Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov or on Twitter @myARDOT.