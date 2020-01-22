Agencies will kick off free income tax preparation starting at the annual Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The event will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. No appointment is necessary.

Three VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) sites are opening Saturday in Pine Bluff as EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) Awareness Day is promoted for working taxpayers, according to a news release.

Recently, the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. (PBICVR), Arkansas Community Organizations (ACO), and Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. announced the Pine Bluff Wealth Building Coalition’s (PBWBC) first event.

“Before Saturday’s event, we want residents to be aware of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) which is one of the biggest tax breaks for working people,” the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, PBICVR executive director, said in the release. “Simply said, EITC puts money in the hands of hard working taxpayers and can be a boost to their families and our community. Please don’t leave it on the table.”

Working families with three or more qualifying children could be eligible for up to $6,557. Workers without a qualifying child could receive up to $529. To get EITC, taxpayers must file a federal income tax return — even if they aren’t otherwise required to file — and specifically claim the credit, according to the release.

The IRS estimates only four of five eligible workers claim and get their EITC. A taxpayer can determine their eligibility for EITC online at IRS.gov/EITCAssistant.

“Our partners, city of Pine Bluff, Simmons Bank, United Way of Southeast Arkansas also join in the EITC awareness campaign, participating on social media, providing wrap around services, and much more,” according to the release.

Details: PBICVR, 870-730-1131.