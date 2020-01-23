Every year during the last week of January, the Catholic church celebrates National Catholic School Week (CSW). This year, Trinity Junior High is opening its weekly Mass to all Catholic schools in the Fort Smith area as part of the 46th annual event.

This year the theme is "Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed."

Throughout the week, Trinity students will participate in a service project by raising money and collecting supplies for the Heart to Heart Pregnancy Support Center. On Monday, students will have the opportunity to wear street clothes instead of uniforms by offering $3 to the charity.

The school will also collect supplies such as diapers, baby clothes and formula throughout the week. Heart to Heart has a baby bottle campaign that raises funds for the center. Students collect change in a baby bottle.

Each day of CSW has a different focus. Monday focuses on their service project with Heart to Heart. On Tuesday, Trinity will host a showing of the film "Screenagers."

"We all struggle with screen time," said Trinity Principal Karen Hollenbeck, hoping the film will enable parents to teach their children to spend time on screens wisely.

Wednesday focuses on the teachers while Friday focuses on the students.

Thursday brings their biggest event and what the school calls "a mass Mass."

In a celebration of Catholic schools, Hollenbeck also hopes to fill Trinity's Activities Center with local students and community members. Trinity holds a weekly Mass with its students every Wednesday but, due to the special occasion and in accordance with several priests' schedules, the school will hold this particular Mass at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Hollenbeck welcomes anyone to attend saying, "We wouldn't turn anyone away."

Along with the school administrator Fr. John Antony, local priests FF. Mario Jacobo, Matt Garrison and Rick Hobbs will be in attendance and participating in the Mass. Hollenbeck was particularly excited that both Superintendent Theresa Hall and Associate Superintendent Ileana Dobbins plan to be in attendance.

"We want people to know that Catholic schools are thriving," Hollenbeck said.

Students in grades second to sixth from Trinity, St. Boniface, Sacred Heart of Mary, and St. Michael, will all take part in the service with music led by Trinity's choir.