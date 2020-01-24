Former Ozark Fire Chief Kevin Eveld and his wife, former City Clerk Sonya Eveld, were cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into allegations made in 2018 by an Ozark resident of using city funds for personal expenses and destroying public documents.

An Arkansas Legislative Audit found “apparent state constitutional conflicts” in December 2017 and Ozark resident Steven Whitaker filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court in 2018 alleging the Ozark City Council violated the Freedom of Information Act while doing research on misappropriation of funds.

David L. Ethredge, the appointed special prosecutor for the case and current Prosecuting Attorney for the 14th Judicial District in Mountain Home, said Monday that although no criminal actions were found after an investigation by the Arkansas State Police, the results “did not mean that policies and procedures were not at fault.”

Ethredge issued a letter Jan. 7 that recommended no criminal charges be filed against the Evelds for misappropriation of funds with the City of Ozark.

“As a result of this investigation and information which included interviewing numerous witnesses, reviewing documentary evidence, the Arkansas State Police has made a recommendation that no charges be filed in this matter,” Ethredge wrote in a letter to Ozark Mayor Roxie Hall, Legislative Auditor Roger A. Norman and Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips in Russellville.

“We can agree that some policies and procedures need reworked or eliminated totally,” Kevin Eveld wrote in a reply email Jan. 20.

Ozark City Attorney Kevin Barham said Thursday the investigation found nothing that rose to the level of being prosecuted as a criminal matter, but it "did not mean there was not any wrongdoing or misstep."

Using city funds for personal expenses, Barham added, was a violation of state law and it is not a policy of the city's to allow personnel to use city funds for personal expenses. The Evelds quickly paid back the funds used, Barham noted.

The 2017 audit on the City of Ozark by the Arkansas Joint Auditing Committee noted “certain deficiency in internal control” that are considered to be a “material weakness.” Noncompliance with state law and accepted accounting principles was noted in the offices of mayor, recorder/treasurer, and District Court clerk, the audit stated. The office of the Ozark police chief, however, was in “substantial compliance” with Arkansas fiscal and financial laws, the audit added.

Review of credit card charges, the 2017 legislative audit on the City of Ozark stated, “indicated the City had one account with five cards issued to the Mayor, Recorder/Treasurer, Street Superintendent, Police Chief and Fire Chief, respectively.”

Whitaker questioned certain use of public funds for private use by both Evelds. Kevin Eveld had also served as construction manager for a new community center.

Joey McCutchen of McCutchen & Sexton in Fort Smith represented Whitaker in the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) complaint against the City of Ozark filed in July in connection to the special investigation. McCutchen said Wednesday he and his client still stood by assertions the Evelds had conducted business improperly.

"If there are policies and procedures to allow use of public money to pay for private expenses and then repay them, the implications are clearly there, then that's not right," McCutchen said. "We have the right to know what is going on and the right to inquire and the right to demand accountability."

In a Jan. 20 email reply to the Times Record, Kevin Eveld said he and his wife did not answer media requests for comment on the situation out of “respect for the rule of law.” Sonya had commented for a July 2018 article on the matter that her husband resigned because of medical issues. She also told the Times Record that receipts requested by Whitaker had been sent to a digitizing service to make FOIA requests such as Whitaker’s easier to process.

Sonya Eveld had also acknowledged the higher level of accountability she faced as being the city clerk and the wife of the chief of the Ozark Fire Department for many years.

“We were under investigation, as bogus as it was with a special prosecutor,” Kevin Eveld replied in an email. “We answered questions that were asked by a Special Agent from the Arkansas State Police. That’s the way an investigation should be handled, not in the newspaper with unsubstantiated accusations. All of the accusations that were leveled against us in the Special Council meeting were debunked in less than 30 minutes. Didn’t make a difference, voted to audit anyway.”

In a Jan. 15 email to the Times Record offering the Jan. 7 letter from Ethredge, Kevin Eveld also offered rebuttals to other accusations made by Whitaker in 2018.

“He told you he was shut down when he started asking questions about the new community center, which by the way is a $7 million facility not $10 million that was approved by the voters by a two-thirds majority,” Eveld wrote. “He was not ‘shut down’ as he says for questioning. It was the belittling of our Master Gardeners and the work they do that caused me to tell him it wasn't polite to ridicule and belittle that group.”

Eveld noted the gardeners donated thousands of hours to the city of Ozark and have even won awards for the beautification work they do. After the meeting, Kevin Eveld writes, Whitaker apologized to him for his comments.

“The finances of the city have been audited by state auditors every year with no findings,” Eveld continued, defending his appointment as construction manager for the community center. “I was appointed to that position after every other department head refused to do it. I took the position for no extra pay and did all my regular duties as fire chief … over 20,000 people used this facility last year and it pays its own way.”

Kevin Eveld defended his purchases of boots and a holster that Whitaker questioned, and asserts Whitaker has pointed “punishing” accusations at him and his wife because “she wouldn't date him in high school.”

Kevin Eveld also said he did not resign unexpectedly following Whitaker’s questioning of use of city funds for personal expenses, but had informed the mayor and the chairman of the police and fire committees that he would be resigning after being diagnosed with a severe form of arthritis.

“That was in April, I informed the council in May,” Eveld wrote, also explaining he had a knee replacement in April 2016. "I was advised then to take disability and retire. But I had started the community center project and wanted to finish it … By October of 2017 I had started receiving cortisone treatments in my elbows and soon I had multiple joints inflamed and I could tell the time was coming to get out … I served over 40 years as first a volunteer and then a full-time firemen. Pulled more dead bodies from fires and wrecks and burning structures than I can count. To insinuate that bastard forced me out is ludicrous.”

Responding to Whitaker’s accusations that personal checks from the Evelds were potentially not cashed after writing them for charges made on city credit cards, Kevin Eveld says in his email the checks were indeed deposited.

“They had these copies before they made those statements,” Eveld wrote. “Proof is in city records when they were emailed to both. When the clerk noticed her error she immediately contacted the state auditor and asked what to do. They advised to send a personal check with the city’s check to card issuer for payment. No city funds were ever used. Self reported, paid the bill and get called a bank robber … Oh and she padded her travel expenditures? Didn't see that on the audit did we. Because it never happened.”

Kevin Eveld also explained the reason receipts had to be digitized in Kansas is because the council had voted to send the records there because Whitaker had “bombarded the clerk” with requests. The copies of original documents were scanned in and converted to PDF before he would accept them, Eveld wrote.

“We have one clerk to answer requests and at last count his (Whitaker’s) correspondence for requests — and badgering the clerk, calling her stupid and 'why don't you resign' — the page count was over 2,500 pages. So you can stick your FOIA law, no sunshine involved where it goes," Eveld wrote.

Kevin Eveld went on to explain that city-purchased furniture was delivered to the Eveld's home because they were “remodeling city hall, building a community center and there was no place to drop them safely.”

“The worst of all of this was having our name drug through the mud, called thieves and made unwelcome in our own town. We both served honorably, never took a penny and went over and above serving this community and got s*** on. I retired under a black cloud because political opportunism was more important to some on the council, so under the bus you go. For 569 days we had that cloud that was finally lifted, albeit only partially."