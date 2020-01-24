A Pine Bluff woman was reportedly beaten and three other women, one of them a juvenile were arrested following an incident at an apartment Jan. 15.

Daja Adams, 21, of Little Rock, Destiny Brown, 18, of North Little Rock and the juvenile were accused of entering an apartment at 6720 Dollarway Road and battering a female occupant who was there with her mother and two-year-old son.

The victim said she heard a knock on the door and when she opened it, the three females came in and started to fight with her. Police reported the victim had injuries to the left side of her face but refused medical treatment.

Detective Deshawn Bennett reported that when he questioned the juvenile with her father present, the girl said she, Adams and Brown went to the apartment and Adams started fighting with the victim on the balcony, then inside the apartment. The juvenile said when Adams stopped fighting the victim, she started fighting her.

When Adams was questioned, she said the juvenile fought the victim first and then she fought the victim.

Brown said she went to the apartment with the juvenile and Adams but said she stayed in the car but video from the incident which police obtained showed all three women fighting the victim before several males showed up and broke up the fight.

On Tuesday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $5,000 bond for Adams and Brown after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge them with residential burglary, a felony. The juvenile will be handled in juvenile court.

They were ordered to have no contact with the victim until the case is settled.