A White Hall man arrested on an active warrant Saturday told officers he had a container of methamphetamine remnants in his possession, White Hall Police said.

Investigator Clayton Carroll reported that David Pennington, 32, was a passenger in a vehicle another White Hall Officer stopped because neither the driver nor Pennington was wearing a seat belt.

A warrants check showed the active warrant and Pennington spontaneously made the statement about the methamphetamine.

When he was searched, police found a clear container with a black lid which contained a clear liquid in Pennington’s right pants pocket. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was found in Pennington’s left rear pants pocket. The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Records at the prosecutor’s office showed that five counts of theft by receiving and one count of theft of property are pending against Pennington stemming from a 2019 arrest.

On Tuesday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $10,000 cash only bond for Pennington after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of drug paraphernalia.