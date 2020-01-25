Debbie Sharum wanted an easy way for her community and neighbors to share books.

With the help of her father, Eugene Ahlert, Sharum was able to make that dream a reality for the Subiaco community by constructing a Little Free Library. The size of a dollhouse, the Little Free Library, currently holds twenty-five books. Still, Sharum said that she has many boxes of books available to replenish when the books get low.

“I taught first grade in Fort Smith before retiring in May 2019. I love reading and I wanted to make books accessible to everyone and share my love of reading with others.”

Sharum said that since Subiaco does not have a public library, this was a way for the community to still have access to books to read.

Ahlert constructed the library with a pitched wooden roof and a window on the door so that the books are visible. The door, trimmed in bright red, opens to two shelves filled with books by various authors for all ages. Above the door hangs a sign: “Take a book share a book.”

Sharum said that the library is available for everyone, with the premise being if you take a book, leave a book.

“If you don’t have a book to leave, just take one and enjoy it!”

Sharum’s Little Free Library is part of a movement that started in Wisconsin and has begun to catch on all over the world. In large cities and small towns, suburbs and rural communities, advocates see the libraries as a way to keep the printed word in the hands of seasoned and budding bibliophiles.

The goal of the library is for it to evolve into much more than a book exchange. To become a place that will not only provide people the opportunity to find books to gain knowledge and for entertainment, but a place where people gather and discuss the books they read.

The concept of passing along a favorite book speaks to people’s desire to connect in person at a time when much communication takes place via technology. The Little Free Library is a small-scale sharing of something similar to borrowing sugar and bringing tomatoes to your neighbor. It is a way to help make connections to the people who live around you.

Little Free Library was the inspiration of Todd Bol, who, in the fall of 2009, found a way to honor his late mother, a book-loving teacher. He built a miniature wooden one-room schoolhouse, mounted it outside his Hudson, Wis., home and stocked it with books. Even on rainy days, friends and neighbors would happen by to make selections, drop off books and remark on the library’s cuteness.

Each owner pays $40 to the Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization, for a sign and a number. Today there are more than 90,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 91 countries worldwide.

The Little Free Library is located at 483 North Leo Avenue in Subiaco.