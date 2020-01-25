Fort Smith police are investigating a report of a man who threatened his child's mother with a gun Wednesday.

According to the incident report, the woman told police the man pulled up behind her while she was sitting in her car with a friend on Wednesday night. She said he walked up to her window and told her to get out of the car and talk about how she got into a fight with his girlfriend two days earlier.

The woman said she rolled her window down partially and told him she was not going to exit the vehicle because she didn't trust him. She said they argued back and forth until he put his hand on his waist and showed her a firearm.

The man left a few moments later but returned and punched the vehicle window several times, saying he and his friends were going to shoot her if she rolled down her window again. He also told her he was going to "spark s--- up" if she kept on. He also asked where her brother was because he was going to shoot him, the report states.

