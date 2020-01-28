Answering questions in the 2020 Census will help ensure that Hot Springs Village, local government and Arkansas receive their fair share of representation and funding in the next decade.

It can even affect where a business decides to locate.

A sub-committee of the Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee has worked with Census Bureau officials to ensure that the Village receives credit for all its residents. The 2010 Census did not initially include an area of the Village near Balboa Gate.

Thanks to the GAC volunteers, most of that area will go to the Village count this year. A sliver of the Village at Balboa Gate will be counted as part of Fountain Lake, sub-committee members told the GAC recently.

As mandated by the Constitution, every decade the Census Bureau conducts a nationwide count of every person living in the U.S. Every 10 years since 1790, the U.S. has counted its population.

“We must make the 2020 U.S. Census a top priority for Arkansas,” Rich Huddleston, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families executive director, said in a release. “A lot of people don’t realize how much census data impacts our day-to-day lives.

“Our communities rely on federal funding based on census data for our schools, hospitals and roads And when businesses are making decisions about where to open a factory or store, they often use census data,” Huddleston said.

By providing updated counts of population, housing, and other key demographic data, the 2020 Census will guide reapportionment of representation in Congress and help states in redrawn boundaries of all congressional and state legislative districts for the coming decade.

The 2020 Census data will also be used to reset benchmarks for national, local and small area counts for other government surveys.

Every employee takes an oath to protect one’s personal information for life. Answers are kept anonymous – they are used only to produce statistics.

By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about any resident, nor about one’s home or business – even to law enforcement agencies.

Federal law ensures that one’s private information is never published and that answers cannot be used against anyone by any government agency or court.

Households will be able to respond to the 2020 Census online, over the phone or through a paper questionnaire. In March the Census Bureau will release the URL for an online response and contact information for a phone response.

For those interested in a temporary job with flexible hours, the Census Bureau says the 2020 Census offers competitive wages that are paid weekly. Authorized expenses, such as mileage, are reimbursed for employees doing field work.

To apply, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html

For more information, visit https://www.census.gov/en.html.

Arkansas Counts, led by four organizations – Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Arkansas Impact Philanthropy, Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Arkansas United — urges business leaders, elected officials and nonprofit executives to encourage all Arkansans to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census by signing on at https://arcounts.org/committocount/.

Among those who had signed on as of Jan. 16 were Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado; Jim Fram, Community Growth Strategies LLC and former executive director of the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce; state Rep. Laurie Rushing, R-Hot Springs, state Sen. Jim Leding, D-Fayetteville; Randy Zook, Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas CEO; Arkansas Children’s Hospital president and CEO Marcy Doderer; as well as other state legislators, mayors, bankers, Realtors and other leaders.



