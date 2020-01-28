In 2019, Third Congressional District candidate Celeste Williams raised $103,267 from 712 individual contributors and $0 from corporate PACs.

Arkansans are using #FlipTheThird on social media to discuss the race.

“We’re a people-powered campaign with a people-centric message, and I’m proud of the movement we are building,” Williams said in a news release Monday. “After 23 years as a nurse, I’ve realized there are so many issues that I can’t fix in an exam room. Arkansans are investing in our campaign because they know I will fight for affordable healthcare, lower prescription drug costs, fair pay for hard work, and access to quality education and job training.”

Showing her grassroots appeal, all of the money Williams raised in 2019 came from 712 individual donors; she received 518 donations of $50 or less, the news release added.

Williams says her campaign finance report is again in contrast with her Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who "in 2019 raised 56% of his money from special interest PACs like health insurance companies, bankers, and government contractors, and just 44% from individuals," the release adds.

“Transparency in campaign finance reporting is important because voters deserve to know whose interests their Representatives in Washington will put first," Williams wrote. "I have to question why my opponent takes so much from special interests to finance his campaign. I’m running for Congress to fight for Arkansans, not Washington lobbyists."

With this financial support, the Williams campaign has hired staff, recruited volunteers, opened a campaign headquarters, begun a digital advertising campaign, attended eight parades and holiday events, held 18 campaign events, and made over 6,000 calls to voters.

Williams is a family nurse practitioner, mother, adoptive mother, wife, and community servant. She is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.