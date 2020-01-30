An Arkansas prison inmate convicted of a drug related offense in Jefferson County has failed to convince the Arkansas Court of Appeals that he was wrongly convicted.

Robert E. Dyas, 59, contended that the evidence presented in his trial in 2019 was insufficient but the appeals court disagreed.

Dyas was arrested by White Hall Police Officer James Hoffman who testified that he stopped the vehicle driven by Dyas and after discovering that there were active warrants for Dyas’, he was arrested. During an inventory of the vehicle before it was released to a wrecker, Hoffman found a black bag containing a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine and a smoking pipe. The bag and its contents were found inside a small ice chest that was located in the front passenger floorboard.

Hoffman also testified that there were other items in the vehicle but the ice chest was clearly visible and accessible from the driver’s seat. Hoffman said Dyas also admitted the methamphetamine was his and said his doctor had prescribed it for his (Dyas’) back. The crime lab confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.

In his appeal, Dyas contended that there was insufficient evidence to show that he had possession of the drugs; arguing that the police did not investigate the owner of the vehicle, that they did not take pictures of the car or ice chest, that body camera footage had been erased and that there were no fingerprints on the seized items.

Writing for the appeals court, Judge S. Mark Klappenbach said it is not necessary for the state to prove literal physical possession of contraband in order to prove possession. He said constructive possession can be implied when the contraband was found in a place immediately and exclusively accessible to the accused and subject to his or her control. In this case, Dyas was the only occupant of the car when the methamphetamine was discovered. Hoffman testified that Dyas could reach the drugs from the driver’s seat and that Dyas admitted the drugs were his.

“Dyas’s challenge to Hoffman’s credibility provides no basis for relief because the credibility of witnesses is an issue for a jury,” Klappenbach wrote.

Dyas was sentenced to six years in prison by Circuit Judge Alex Guynn and is serving his sentence at the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickey’s. He will be eligible to apply for parole in August 2021.