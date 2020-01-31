Arkansas

Konecny Construction LLC was incorporated by Jason Konecny, 512 E. 10th St., Stuttgart, Jan. 24.

Bradley

Healing Chambers LLC was incorporated by Alexee Chambers, 616 E. Cedar St., Warren, Jan. 20.

R&R Warehouses LLC was incorporated by W. Scott Richardson, 301 E. Cedar St., Warren, Jan. 22.

The Queen’s Nest LLC was incorporated by Amanda Marie Goodwin, 301 Bradley 18 W, Warren, Jan. 21.

Cleveland

Arnold’s Lawn Service LLC was incorporated by Randy Arnold, 140 Valentine Road, Rison, Jan. 23.

Keith Grice Trucking LLC was incorporated by Keith Grice, 30 Livingston Road, New Edinburg, Jan. 21.

Desha

Rottenapple Trucking LLC was incorporated by Raymond Keith Diamond, 105 Pierce St., McGehee, Jan. 23.

Drew

Hot-Shot Green LLC was incorporated by Terri D. Green, 154 Carter Road, Wilmar, Jan. 22.

Grant

Rockin’ko Ranch LLC was incorporated by Billy Brandon Kiker, 3353 New Dixsonville Road, Traskwood, Jan. 24.

Shelby Rhodes Memorial Scholarship Foundation was incorporated by Roy Rhodes, 243 Grant 167092, Sheridan, Jan. 23.

Jefferson

D&J Gold Buyers LLC was incorporated by Justin Lozano, 1308 Hazelwood Drive, White Hall, Jan. 21.

Ferrell Construction LLC was incorporated by David Ferrell, 7013 Dollarway Road, White Hall, Jan. 22.

J&K Wheels of Steel Trucking LLC was incorporated by Joe Curtis Murray Jr., 9500 Aaron Road, Pine Bluff, Jan. 21.

Jeffrey Neal Realty & Auctions PLLC was incorporated by Jeffrey Neal, 3702 W. 34th Ave., Pine Bluff, Jan. 19.

Johnson & James LLC was incorporated by Vernon B. James, 1205 W. 25th Ave., Pine Bluff, Jan. 22.

McKenzie Properties LLC was incorporated by Jeremy Scott McKenzie, 3117 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff, Jan. 21.

Pharrender LLC was incorporated by Chad H. Render, 151 Cottondale Road, Pine Bluff, Jan. 23.

Signify Global Media LLC was incorporated by Sara E. Lunsford, 4 Colony Cove, White Hall, Jan. 21.

Smoking Hot Akansauce LLC was incorporated by Veronica Legrand, 2924 Missouri St., Pine Bluff, Jan. 21.

Stacked Commercial Truck & Trailer Repair Inc. was incorporated by Lee Michael Jones, 5504 Jefferson Parkway, Pine Bluff, Jan. 21.

Lincoln

Weast Resort Properties LLC was incorporated by Donnie Weast, 6127 State Highway 114 W, Star City, Jan. 22.