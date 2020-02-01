Carl Albert State College in Poteau recently celebrated the renovation and grand opening of the its Ross and Artie Stivers Center.

The Stivers Center will serve the CASC community as a health, wellness, and recreational center for students, faculty, and staff members. The 12,400 square-foot center is equipped with a student lounge, weight and cardio rooms, a multipurpose studio, gymnasium, restrooms, batting cages, basketball court, locker/shower facilities, and office space.

Additionally, a large enclosed outdoor recreation area attached to the building features a basketball court, volleyball pit, picnic area, hammock park, and a large mural showcasing the institution’s namesake, Speaker Carl Albert. All current CASC students are eligible to utilize the Stivers Center.

Ross and Artie Stivers were advocates of education, and strong supporters of Carl Albert State. Ross Stivers served as a CASC Foundation Trustee for many years until his passing in 2005. Artie continued his legacy and began her Trusteeship with the Foundation upon his passing. Throughout her service tenure, she established the Ross and Artie Stivers Scholarship in 2008, and was an avid Adopt-A-Scholar Program donor. The couple’s commitment to students was evident in their professional and personal lives as they dedicated themselves and their resources to education, as well as their community.

In December 2017, the Oklahoma National Guard, in coordination with local and legislative leaders, donated the Poteau National Guard Armory building to CASC as a result of new location assignments. While the local Oklahoma National Guard unit is no longer assigned to the Poteau Armory, the National Guard will maintain a presence in the Poteau community by maintaining an office in its original building.

As a result of the generous donation from the Stivers Family and the Oklahoma National Guard, CASC remodeled the Poteau Armory building to serve as the new Ross and Artie Stivers Center.

“The generous spirit of the Stivers family is inspiring,” said CASC President Jay Falkner, “and will having a lasting impact not only on our campus, but in our community for years to come. Their true commitment to CASC will always be remembered and deeply appreciated.”

Steve Holton, chairman of the CASC Development Foundation, said the Foundation sincerely appreciates the generous gift for CASC’s students, and the gracious Stivers family.

“It’s humbling to think about the impact Ross and Artie Stivers have made on CASC,” Holton said. “This gift has truly transformed the campus and allowed CASC to offer amenities to its students that are equal to facilities at the University level.”