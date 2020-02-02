The sole subject of the Sebastian County 911 board meeting Tuesday was a presentation by Stephen Wisely, a director for the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International (APCO).

Wisely was present to address the 911 needs of the county and the cities within after the legislative Act 660, which passed April 2019, to establish the public safety act of 2019; to amend the Arkansas public safety communications act of 1985; and to develop a next generation 911 system.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said, “We are engaged today in something that matters in a life or death situation.”

Wisely’s PowerPoint presentation was based on consolidation considerations for the emergency communication centers for Sebastian County, the city of Fort Smith and the Sebastian County sheriff’s office. The director gave an overview of consolidation benefits and challenges. He touched briefly on a number of options APCO could adapt to the board’s needs, including the various consolidation models: Full, Partial, Co-Location, or Virtual.

He also talked about the different governance models allowed under Act 660.

Judge Hudson said, “This is a proactive measure undertaken by the 911 board to review how our three public service answering points functioning in Sebastian County operate and if there’s anything we can do to improve how they’re structured.”

Wisely said, “Where you have the biggest problems at 911 centers is the call-taking. It normally doesn’t come from the dispatchers. Consolidation does improve services.”

Currently, the computer aided dispatch (CAD) used by Sebastian County and the CAD used by Fort Smith are different systems that can’t share information.

Wisely said, “It’s important to understand that when everybody is working on a common CAD, there’s no transfers.”

No transfers could mean faster service and remove the human element, providing less risk for error.

Would it have saved Debra Stevens?

Training and dispatchers have come under fire since August 2019 with the death of Southwest Times Record newspaper carrier Debra Stevens. She drowned after accidentally driving into unseen flash floodwaters during the early morning hours of Aug. 24. Stevens was being told to “Shut up!” and chastised by dispatcher Donna Reneau in her 911 call. Stevens was on the phone for about 22 minutes before her vehicle was swept away by raging waters. It took more than an hour to find her since the time of her first calling 911, by which time Stevens had drowned.

Reneau had given her notice of resignation earlier in August and was working her last shift. Since she was no longer working for the police department, she was not disciplined. Reneau’s actions were deemed to not require criminal investigation or warrant firing.

Sheriff Runion said, “To me, it was almost the perfect storm.”

Runion could not speculate if the consolidation being in place would’ve made any difference as the call did not go through his department.

“The whole idea of a unified dispatch would be more efficient, but if it would’ve had an impact on that [situation], I would be remiss to say," Runion said.

As law enforcement, EMS and other public personnel prepare to show APCO how the centers run and what they are working with, Judge Hudson said, “There’s 45 positions right now between the three centers. Part of the analysis of this study is looking at the staffing in great detail. Wisely mentioned the consistency of training. There’s all kinds of benefits if everybody’s doing the same thing. I think overall, the cost of technology and having common systems will save money.”

Wisely was scheduled to tour the emergency 911 centers at the Fort Smith police department, Sebastian County sheriff’s department, Fort Smith EMS and the Fort Smith emergency operations center Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. The evaluation is being conducted so information can be shared with the newly structured Arkansas 911 board in a proactive fashion rather than Sebastian County and Fort Smith waiting to hear from the state, Hudson says.

“We have an interlocal agreement that created the 911 board between Sebastian County and Fort Smith," Hudson explained. "We have another interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Fort Smith concerning the shared use of the emergency operations center.”

Wisely was scheduled to meet back with the 911 board Thursday morning to provide his initial thoughts and opinions on the current state of the county and city’s emergency communications centers. The board is not immediately obligated to make a decision on whether or not to use APCO’s services.