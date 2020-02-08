Division of Child and Family Services workers in the Fort Smith region face challenges, but they are encouraged by the fall of one statistic: the number of children in foster care for 24 months or longer.

From January 2019 to February, the number of children in foster care for more than 24 months in Sebastian County has dropped from 200 to 169. This is significant, said Arkansas DCFS Director Misha Martin, because children who pass the 24-month mark in foster care have far more difficulty ending up in permanent living situations than those who exit foster care earlier.

"We want our kids in a family," said Martin. "No child deserves long-term growth in an institution. They need those lifelong connections with a family."

The number of foster children in these kinds of placements has fallen along with the overall number of foster children in Sebastian County, which has generally shrunk in recent years. There were around 800 children in foster care in Sebastian County at the end of 2017.

Martin said many of the cases in Sebastian County and throughout Arkansas allow for the children to eventually be reunified with their families.

"We all know there are a few exceptions where reunification isn’t appropriate, but the majority of the kids across the state and in Sebastian County are coming in because of substance abuse and neglect," she said.

In order to accomplish this, DCFS workers in Sebastian County have used the state Safe Care program. Workers when using this program visit parents' homes and provide them parenting skills and services. This ties into DCFS' larger goal of connecting families in need with resources, Martin said.

This includes building a community and support system independent of DCFS, Martin said.

"We don’t have all the services, we don’t have all the money in the world. We really are about, 'How do we come to that family and connect that family with the services to get them back on the right path?'" she said.

Martin also said DCFS in recent years has focused heavily on prevention on the front end of cases that could end in a foster care placement.

Locally, Martin applauded partners in the Fort Smith region for collaborating to fix the issue.

"Fort Smith is a perfect example of how the community has rallied and worked together and really started seeing changes in their lives and their families’ lives," she said.