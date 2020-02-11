Several Villagers reported a variety of unsuccessful and successful scams and frauds in the past week, in Hot Springs Village Police Department reports.

In unrelated cases: After a traffic stop for a headlight out, 4 young men poured out their case of beer, rather than discuss their case with a judge; a man was charged with a felony drug offense as well as a Class Y felony of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; a woman was charged with felony domestic assault; and a man was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Also, the Jan. 28 police report contained an error about an Empinado Way disturbance. It was the battery victim who was cited on a Garland County failure-to-pay warrant.



Jan. 31

A Villager told police 2 strangers hacked into his online account to use airline miles. From Jan. 7-13, each one used 98,000 miles, or a total of 196,000 miles, valued at $5,782. The airline sent an email on Jan. 7 asking if he had authorized others to use his miles, but he did not read it until Jan. 9. As part of its investigation, the airline wanted a police report.

A small white vehicle, possibly with a Bud Light sticker, reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:19 p.m.

A dark-green Toyota Corolla reportedly was speeding and driving erratically near the West Gate at 7:14 p.m.

An officer watching traffic at Balearic Road and Balboa Road stopped a vehicle that failed to stop while making a left turn from Balearic onto Balboa. The driver exited his vehicle, and was told to return to it, for the officer’s safety. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled alcohol on the man’s breath. The driver said he had drunk “2 beers.” He was unstable on his feet and tested 0.097. Frederick Ray Wingfield, 73, Saldana Way, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was taken to Garland County jail. He also received a warning citation for failure to stop.

A suspicious white, late-model 4-door Chevrolet pickup was reportedly in the Meseta Place area around 9:38 p.m. A tall, slender white man wearing a blue hoodie jacket was running down the road, and the truck was driving “extremely fast.”



Feb. 1

A patrolling officer checked on the welfare of a driver parked on the Balboa Gate entrance, because the driver was slumped over the Chevrolet pickup’s steering wheel. His suspended license was seized. He called another driver to drive his pickup back to Hot Springs.



Feb. 2

While watching the West Gate, an officer clocked a 2006 Ford Mustang at 39 mph in the West Gate’s 20 mph zone at 7:10 p.m. The driver was picked up on a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant, and was taken to Garland County jail. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license.

An East Gate business said a woman in her 20s with blonde hair and glasses bought $30 gas and $310 in lottery tickets, all with counterfeit $20 bills, around 6:30 p.m.

A host asked a “highly intoxicated and very belligerent” man who was no longer welcome at an Emanuel Drive home to leave immediately at 5:30 a.m. The man received a courtesy ride to an area motel.

In a scam, a caller obtained a total of $2,800 cash in gift cards from a Villager.



Feb. 3

After a patrolling officer stopped a vehicle with a headlight out at 11:02 p.m. on DeSoto Boulevard, the officer noticed all 4 males were under 21, and had a case of beer under a passenger’s legs. There were no open containers and the beer was warm. Nor did anyone in the vehicle have alcohol on their breath. The officer had them pour out all the cans of beer while explaining the seriousness of what was going on. The driver received a verbal warning for the headlight.



Feb. 4

While making a welfare check on Escondite Lane at 11:50 a.m., a caregiver was found to have a misdemeanor Hot Springs failure-to-appear warrant, and was taken to Garland County jail.

A Villager told police that several attempts to use his personal information have been made since December. All were apparently unsuccessful.

An eastbound silver car was reportedly attempting to pass on DeSoto Boulevard near mile 3 prior to the 4:27 p.m. compliant. Passing is not allowed on DeSoto.

A Villager received a letter purportedly from a phone carrier saying she owed $137.77, and to mail it to a Jacksonville, Florida address. The carrier verified that it was a scam.

A Villager said her husband drove off sometime after 5 p.m., and had not returned home as of 10:14 p.m. The man was found the next day safe in Pine Bluff, when a man who had seen the Arkansas State Police Silver Alert told a store clerk the missing Villager was in the store.



Feb. 5

While searching for the missing man, an officer saw a white Chevrolet pickup truck parked just east of Balboa Gate, with headlights on. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.

A green Toyota reportedly crossed the centerline multiple times while eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 7:06 a.m.

A Villager who received a call from a man claiming to work for the Social Security Administration, with the caller saying a known drug trafficker had used her SSN.The man said to verify her identity, he needed her full name and full SSN, which she did. She then noticed he had an accent.

A Villager told police a total of $18,300 had been fraudulently used from 2 credit cards since December, and that after his cell phone account was disconnected, someone transferred his account and phone number to someone in California.

After allegedly assaulting 2 older relatives, Amanda Jo Hoover, 40, Tocina Place, was arrested for second-degree domestic battery, and was taken to Garland County jail. She had alcohol on her breath, and reportedly was possibly using illegal chemical substances. The suspect was reportedly unhappy that an older relative had legal custody of her child, and injuries on the older relatives were allegedly inflicted in the child’s presence.

After a patrolling officer checked on a red Toyota parked on Lake Cortez boat ramp at 11:33 p.m., the officer smelled marijuana, which reportedly has a pungent odor, and saw a rifle. The man was handcuffed for the officer’s safety. A relative came and picked up the man’s large dog. A search found suspected methamphetamine, cannabis and a loaded magazine for the SKS rifle. Justin Collier Wells, 35, Hot Springs, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class D felony; possession of cannabis, a Class A misdemeanor; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony, the most-serious felony. He was taken to Garland County jail.



Feb. 6

An eastbound Chevrolet HHR ran off DeSoto Boulevard near Toledo Drive around 8:26 a.m. Damage: $1,000.