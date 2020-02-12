A Talihina man has pleaded guilty to distributing more than a pound of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Bobby Garman, 38, has pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges Garman in February 2019 distributed a substance containing meth and in August possessed 500 pounds of a substance containing meth, according to an Eastern District of Oklahoma news release.

Garman's distribution charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million or both. His possession with intent to distribute charge is punishable by at least 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $10 million or both.

Investigators with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma District 16 Drug Task Force and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics probed Garman's activities.