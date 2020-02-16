“African Americans and the Vote” is the theme of Black History Month, 2020. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. It is also the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, allowing black men the right to vote.

In recognition of the theme, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4916 High St., Fort Smith, will be offering a free public performance of the original stage play “Your Vote, Your Future”, Feb. 22 at 6:00 p.m. The live performance interacting with multimedia will be put on by a wide variety of church members and should appeal to all ages.

Author and director of the stage play is Dr. Carolyn Mosley, PhD., retired Dean for University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, College of Health Sciences. She is also president of the board of directors at SJMBC. She began writing the play a couple of months ago.

Dr. Mosley said, “The play is written to remind people of the importance of getting out to vote. We wanted to do a play reflecting the national theme. Whether you vote or not has implications. We try to show that in the play.”

The play is about a young girl working on a school paper about voting which she quickly becomes fed up with, stating she doesn’t understand why it’s important to get out and vote. The play exhibits the trials and tribulations of black voting history, including the poll tax, the literacy test and Bloody Sunday.

Dr. Mosley said, “Those who didn’t go through it may not recognize or realize what people went through to get the right to vote.”

She remembers the poll tax, and having stuff poured on them as they went to vote. She recalls, “I helped my mom study for the Louisiana literacy test. It’s ripe in my memory.”

The play does use some language and images that may be offensive or disturbing to the audience. SJMBC, a mixed race congregation, doesn’t shy away from such subject matter. They once did a performance about the “Freedom Bus” bombing in Anniston, Ala. on May 14, 1961.

Dr. Mosley said, “We had Caucasian people participate. In ‘Your Vote, Your Future' we are using the language that was actually used. We actually want to inflame people. If people can feel, to a degree, what those people (in the past) actually went through, we want it to be a motivational factor for them to get out there and vote.”

Part of the multimedia portion includes archival footage from the mid-20th century to modern day. It includes music from the ‘60s and ‘70s from Marvin Gaye, The Impressions and Sam Cooke that was integral to the era and voting. There’s also music from John Legend as well as some modern rap music with YelloPain’s song “My Vote Don’t Count.”

Dr. Mosley said, “We didn’t want to just focus on the presidential election, but on voting for people who actually make those laws: the congressmen, the senators, the representatives. The president can’t do anything without their help and the passing of bills. Voting this year is extremely important.”