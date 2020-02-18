An opportunity to talk to health and fitness providers will be available at a free health fair, on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Good Samaritan Society campus.

In her February report to the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee, Cheri Nelson said booths are expected to represent area hospitals, medical providers, Oaklawn Center on Aging, as well as dentists, eye-care providers and others.

“For those who would like to set up a booth, contact Eric Hurshaw at Good Samaritan Society,” she said.

Another project the GAC is working on is a medical directory. Nelson told the GAC she has been working closely with various health and medical providers. She hopes it will be ready to hand out at September’s health fair, and believes it will be a good resource for real-estate agencies to provide new property owners

In his report, Jerry Yeric said more than $14.5 million was invested into downtown Hot Springs properties in 2019. Since the Feb. 27, 2014 Majestic Hotel fire,144 new businesses have come, with 122 still open. There has been 103 commercial property sales representing a total sales value of more than $56 million, he told the GAC.

Also, a new plan could help prevent downtown flooding.

Upstream detention of Whittington and Park creeks is the latest strategy for mitigating downtown flooding, a hydrological conundrum that’s long frustrated stormwater managers. Unlike previous plans, which have included diverting Hot Springs Creek and boring a new underground tunnel, detention has practical merit.

“Developed by Hot Springs World Class High School’s Miles Hermann while he was a student at the school’s EAST Lab, the detention concept is ready to assume tangible form,” he said.

A major flood on May 19-20, 1990 damaged downtown buildings, flooded Lake Catherine State Park and washed out the Lake Carpenter Dam Road Bridge near Hot Springs and also the Rockport Bridge in Rockport (Hot Spring County).

In other items, Yeric said:

• Hot Springs’s water distribution system now has a 140-foot concrete pedestal behind Cornerstone Marketplace.

• The Hot Springs Metro Partnership won re-accreditation by the International Economic Development Council. “Hot Springs Metro Partnership is one of only 66 economic development organizations accredited by IEDC as an Accredited Economic Development Organization, and is the only AEDO in Arkansas,” he told the GAC.

• A solicitation seeking proposals for redeveloping the Majestic Hotel site could be issued soon.

In his Garland County reports, Yeric told the GAC that Garland County Sheriff’s Department’s marine patrol will have less presence on Lake Hamilton this year, Sheriff Mike McCormick told justices of the peace late last year.

“He warned the quorum court during 2018 budget hearings in October that without a significant investment from the general fund or another revenue stream, 2019 would be the last year the patrol could operate at full capacity,” Yeric said. Maintaining boats and donated equipment has become increasingly cost-prohibitive with each passing summer.

The quorum court approved a $15,276 boating safety budget; slightly less than the $16,070 allocated for 2019.

“An unnamed benefactor willing to donate equipment to the Garland County Sheriffs Department’s ailing marine patrol has emerged, prompting the county to solicit an in-kind response from the private sector. County Judge Darryl Mahoney told the Garland County Quorum Court Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee that the benefactor is willing to provide a new boat and refurbish one of two Boston Whalers that patrolled Lake Hamilton last summer,” he told the GAC.

The state Department of Transportation bought about 300 acres near King Expressway extension corridor to protect the area that captures and conveys water to Hot Springs National Park’s thermal springs.

The number of Garland County homicides doubled from 7 to 14, and deaths by suicide rose 40% – from 27 to 38 – last year compared to 2018, according to the 2019 coroner’s report presented to the Garland County Quorum Court this month.

One contractor will begin collecting all of the household garbage in unincorporated Garland County. Local hauler Town and Country Sanitation Inc. will collect more than 20,000 residential and commercial trash carts weekly.