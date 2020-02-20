Special to The Commercial

Thursday

Feb 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM


While attending the National Sheriff’s Conference in Washington D.C. last week, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods made a stop at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, a monument dedicated to officers who have died in the line of duty.


Dedicated on Oct. 15, 1991, the memorial honors federal, state and local law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of the nation and its people.


While there, woods made pencil etchings of the engraved names of Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty. Those deputies were:


Deputy Leonard Sanford Wall


EOW: 1/31/2010


Investigator Kevin Laine Brosch


EOW: 7/24/1986


Deputy Lustachia Browder


EOW: 9/15/1957


Deputy Fortune Crowder


EOW: 10/5/1953