An attempt to serve an arrest warrant by White Hall Police Monday resulted in officers locating a flat-bed trailer that had been reported stolen in Hot Springs.

White Hall Police Investigator Clayton Carroll reported that officers went to the residence of Jay Whaley, 46, on Dollarway Road to serve the warrant and Whaley and another male fled from the officers into a wooded area. Later, a resident nearly called police to report they had seen someone enter their shop/storage shed behind the house.

When the shed was searched, Whaley was located and placed under arrest.

Officers then went back to Whaley’s residence to look for the other man who ran and while they were on the property, found an 18-foot flat bed trailer that matched the description of a trailer that had been reported stolen. A check of the vehicle identification confirmed that the trailer had been reported stolen in Hot Springs. The trailer was valued at $3,025.

On Thursday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $25,000 bond for Whaley after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with theft by receiving.