Tuesday's study session was preceded with a special meeting to review changes to the Parks and Recreation budget which raised several questions from the board.

Director of Parks and Recreation Doug Reinert took the time to review the reallocation of the 1/8% sales tax that is meant to provide funding for several projects. His first statement was that not only is this tax facing the sunset year, but the renewal of this tax would allow funds that donors would be able to match so that more projects could be completed.

"We had to sit down and look at ... projects that, for one, we already had commitments to," Reinert stated when discussing which projects received the reallocation of funds.

Reinert cited the resurgence of basketball popularity as a major reason the Wilson Park basketball courts need resurfacing. According to a recent citizen input, there is a Sunday basketball league where hundreds come to play and street vendors sell food. This project is reportedly "heavily endorsed by the Mayor and the citizens in our basketball community."

The Parks Department had an assessment done on the courts in which they discovered the basketball court was originally built on top of tennis courts, causing the basketball court surface to crack and leading to tripping hazards. Tennis courts are generally made from a form of rubberized surface in order to provide give for the ball to bounce better. Because of this flexible foundation, the concrete of the Wilson Park basketball courts is unsustainable and requires the courts to be leveled and completely resurfaced.

Another project, the Creekmore pool bathhouse, received a delay until 2023 due to the fact that it too would need a complete rebuild. Reinert pointed out, "We don't want to spend a lot of money on it unless ... (we) fix them correctly so that they last another 30 or 40 years." He also stated that the Creekmore bathhouse is currently 75 years old.

Previously, the Parks Commission voiced concerns about neighborhood parks needing attention, as they are found lacking. Initially, the budget allowed for $350,000 over 2021-22 to address these parks, but this change shifted those funds to the Wilson Park basketball courts resurfacing project.

Stagecoach Park was set to receive $75,000, but due to projects being finished, and shifting the trail creation to in-house, those funds were no longer necessary. While there are issues in the park, it was determined that there are other parks with greater needs.

Other funds were moved to cover the rest of the city's obligation to pay for putting turf on the Kelley Park ball fields. While the project will cost more than initially projected, half the money will come from private funding. City Administrator Carl Geffken pointed out that there are deadlines the city must reach in order to receive certain funds, which is why this change happened quickly.

Rod Coleman of ERC Holdings proposed purchasing the land below the McClure Amphitheater for the city to build an off-road bike course. The property would sell for approximately $60,000 which would provide half the funding necessary for the course to be constructed. Without the promise of the course, Coleman said he is not interesting in buying the property. This item was brought before the Parks Commission twice and was voted down 2-4 both times, but it remained in the budget adjustments.

One Parks Commission member, Madeline Marquette, spoke to the board and pointed out that the Parks Commission did not approve some of the items. She said the commission was also not informed of the changes and did not have a chance to review them.

During a time for questions, Ward 2 Director Andre' Good brought up other projects that had been put on hold and were never given a second look. The directors approved the changes 6-1 with At-large Director Robyn Dawson in opposition.