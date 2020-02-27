Editor's note: This is the second in a series of Q&A installments for judge candidates leading up to the March 3 election.

The most crowded race in Fort Smith District Court consists of candidates from the private sector and both fields of the public sector.

Josh Bugeja, Jason Hunter and Wendy Sharum are vying to preside over Division II of Fort Smith District Court, which handles city and state cases and arraignments. Bugeja practices law at Bugeja Law Firm, his general practice law office. Hunter works as a deputy prosecutor for the Sebastian County Prosecutor's Office. And Sharum is a public defender at the Sebastian County Public Defender's Office.

The winning candidate will replace Sam Terry, who is running for Division VII of Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Bugeja, Hunter and Sharum have responded through email to questions from the Times Record.

1. This is the most crowded race in Sebastian County District Court. What makes you stand out from the other candidates?

Bugeja: One look at my campaign logo, personal background and professional experience and most can see how I stand out from the other candidates in these races. I have handled cases across the state, including both civil and criminal law matters, and have been willing to take cases that other attorneys have been unable or willing to even attempt. I’m a first-generation attorney and am self-made, having learned firsthand how hard work and perseverance can overcome nearly any obstacle. As I’ve heard said before, "hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard." Fortunately, I work hard but also have talent. Also, I believe that if you want to keep getting what you're getting, keep doing what you’re doing. We’ve historically had an overcrowded jail and high numbers of defendants waiting significant time for trial. It’s time for a change, and I’m the right person for this position.

Hunter: As a prosecutor, I have had only one client for over 17 years, the citizens of this community. In that time, I have tried thousands of cases in the courtroom working closely with judges, victims and defense attorneys to do the right thing for Fort Smith. My one guiding principle for the community has been do the right thing, which I will continue to strive for if elected as judge. I also have deep ties in this community as a Fort Smith native and a family man raising his children here. I am respected by the law enforcement community as evidenced by my endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 39. I also have been in leadership roles such as the President of the Sebastian County Bar Association, Chairman of the Sebastian County Law Library Board and Leadership Fort Smith class of 2015.

Sharum: It is the length and depth of my experience that makes me the most qualified candidate, and this is where I stand out from the other candidates. I have been practicing law for over 25 years — much longer than either of the other candidates — and have handled thousands of cases in district, circuit and juvenile courts. Practicing as a public defender over this many years means that I have gained a vast amount of practical courtroom experience, an essential quality for a judge. I am the only candidate in this race who is in district court every week managing a significant case load, which means that I am very familiar with the issues and challenges facing the court and prepared to assume the bench.

2. Do you see any problems or needs in Division II? If so, how do you plan to address them?

Bugeja: Historically, there are a lot of problems with our district courts. We’ve had individuals arrested for public intoxication, which is a crime with a maximum possible penalty of 30 days in jail, having to wait 60 days for a trial. Clearly, individuals such as that have had their bond set too high, and there hasn’t been expediency in setting a court date. We’ve had judges who have ignored agreements between prosecutors and defense counsel and impose their own preferred outcome of cases, despite the proposed agreement complying with the law, public policy and ultimately promoting judicial economy. We need a judge that works to be much more efficient, set appropriate bonds, be mindful of how often cases are reset and make findings that are consistent with the law, fair and consider the burden on taxpayers. If elected, I would be that kind of judge.

Hunter: I believe there are issues that affect Division II such as jail overcrowding and budget constraints. Having said that, first let me say that I believe based on the sheer volume of cases as a whole that Sebastian County District Court performs well. If I am elected as Judge in Division II, my first order of business will be to review all of the processes that the court undertakes. I want to know what those that interact with the court see as issues, and from that, begin to identify the biggest problems. Once we have identified those we can work on tweaks and changes. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel, but we must be willing to address and tailor solutions through our district court to better serve the concerns and needs of our community.

Sharum: Our Sebastian County courts are facing many challenges — the large number of cases, overcrowding of our jails and prisons, incarceration of the mentally ill, drug addiction issues and many others. There’s not a single, simple solution to these problems. There are a number of agencies, community groups and organizations working to address these issues and those resources should be used where possible. We must continue to improve the efficiency and functioning of our courts, promote public safety and look for new and innovative solutions to these issues that impact the quality of life in Fort Smith. I am committed to work with others to implement effective, meaningful solutions to these and other issues facing the court and the people effected by them, and I will always strive to make sure that my decisions are rooted in fairness and objectivity.

3. Division II handles city and state cases and arraignments. What makes you the most qualified candidate to handle these kinds of cases?

Bugeja: I have represented indigent clients through my work as a part-time public defender from 2013 to 2016, private clients that barely get by month to month and others who make more in a month than most people around here do in a year, and I’ve appeared in city, state and federal courts all across Arkansas. I also have jury experience defending clients accused of crimes, including some of the most serious criminal offenses like murder. I understand the importance of setting appropriate bonds to keep defendants from losing their jobs while also keeping our community safe. I also believe that appropriate bond conditions and ankle monitoring (at defendant expense) can address many of the concerns one might have about releasing a Defendant back on the street. I believe that I am also the only candidate in my race to litigate city ordinance violations and civil matters like evictions.

Hunter: As a Prosecutor, I have tried literally thousands of cases just like the ones I would be handling as a Judge in Division II. I am asked to evaluate these cases from the charging decision all the way to final resolution. I am required to evaluate both the strengths and weaknesses of each case, just like a Judge must do in deciding the case. Because of my work with victims and juries, I understand that as a community we have a heart for justice, but when facts dictate it, that we want justice tempered with mercy. We are a community that is both tough and fair. I can honestly tell you that I am the only candidate in this race whose job imposes an ethical obligation to see that justice is done. These are the qualities that I believe makes me the most qualified candidate in this race.

Sharum: I am the only candidate in this race who practices in District Court every week and typically handle over 90% of the cases before the court on any given day. Every day I work closely with attorneys, law enforcement and court personnel, making sure that justice is served equally and impartially. I have been in the courtroom two to five days a week for years. These many years of courtroom experience have given me the insight, awareness and problem-solving abilities that are critical in a district court judge. Judicial temperament is also important to the proper functioning of the court — treating all parties fairly and with respect promotes greater respect for the law. Knowledge, experience, patience, a willingness to listen to each party and apply the law fairly and impartially are all aspects of judicial temperament that I will bring to the bench if elected.

4. There has been frustration raised about the $10 installment fee issued for every defendant on a payment plan. Do you plan to try to do anything about this if elected?

Bugeja: Absolutely. This is a clear cut example of being punished for being poor. As a private attorney, I’ve delayed entering a guilty plea for clients so that they could get their income tax refund in order to pay restitution up front (often making victims, prosecutors and judges more likely to accept a suitable plea deal) and tackle as much of the fines/court costs up front. By doing this, my clients ultimately save them money and this reduces the likelihood that they would have a warrant issued for their arrest for a partial, late, or missed payment. I believe we could come up with the money elsewhere and I am hopeful we could do so without any additional taxes, which I have historically and very publicly opposed for a wide variety of issues such as the Prepared Food Tax and, more recently, the proposed Marshals Museum Tax.

Hunter: Unfortunately, this issue is a statutory one. At present unless the legislature chooses to address it there is very little that any candidate for judge can do if elected. I am familiar with the issue though as it was brought up at a Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee meeting, which I attended. At that meeting, a local legislator was present and was going to look into it from their side. I would certainly be for working with local legislators to look into this and determine what if anything could be done and what effects removal would have based on its current uses for funding.

Sharum: Many people have started to recognize how a good law or rule may have unintended consequences. These fees that were added by the legislature were intended to help defray the costs of running the court, but we are now seeing how this can become unduly harsh for the poor. It compounds the costs to the community when we incarcerate the poor for a failure to pay these and other court fees. Court fines and costs have always been a part of court-ordered punishment, but we need to be smarter in how this gets applied so that we don’t do more harm than good. A district court judge takes a constitutional oath to apply the law enacted by the legislature. It is the legislature that must address this issue, and I am prepared to add my observations and input to the debate.