Following is a list of 2020 primary and judicial candidates running for office within the Crawford County/Van Buren and Sebastian County/Fort Smith districts. Some candidates had less information available for biographical information.

Crawford County Justice of the Peace candidates

Crawford County District 1 encompasses most of the region north of Van Buren, including Cedar Creek, Cedarville, Cove City, Lee Creek, Uniontown and Upper Township.

• Incumbent Jason Cox, R-Crawford County, is a partner in SouthArk Properties, LLC. He is a Sr. Claims Representative for Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance working for the agency since 2004. Cox received a Bachelor's in Psychology from TAMU Texarkana in 1997.

• Christopher Del Conte, R-Crawford County Justice of the Peace, District 1.

• Lee Evans is a Libertarian who resides in Uniontown. He has operated Evans Political Consulting for the past decade.

Crawford County District 4 encompasses Van Buren, Precincts 1-1 and 1-2.

• Incumbent Lloyd Cole, R-Crawford County, moved to Crawford County in 1996, upon completing 20 years in the Army. He worked as a real estate agent and broker for 10 years. Cole worked in law enforcement in 2007 as a state parole officer. Unopposed in Republican party.

• Michael Morrison, R-Crawford County.

Crawford County District 10 encompasses the area northeast of Van Buren, including Rudy, Alma, and the Oliver Springs township.

• Autumn Grant, D-Alma, is an ADC nationally certified Drug and Alcohol counselor, according to her Facebook page. She has worked with nonprofits, DCFS and Indian Child Welfare. ​She is employed with the Crawford County Adult Education Center and works with the Crawford County District Court. She teaches Cognitive Behavioral classes to inmates. Unopposed in Democratic party.

• Incumbent Jayson E. Peppas, R-Crawford County, resides in Alma. Unopposed in Republican party.

Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Candidates

Sebastian County District 7

• Incumbent, Jim Medley, R-Fort Smith, spent 37 years with The Area Agency on Aging of Western Arkansas and was the longtime president and CEO before retiring. Medley began his career with an interest in criminal justice and worked at Cummins Prison in administration for several years after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia with a major in sociology and minor in psychology. He went to graduate school at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for a master’s degree in social work. Unopposed in Republican party.

• Fort Smith attorney William Whitfield Hyman is running as a Libertarian. In previous interviews, Hyman said he was running to “increase government accountability to the people,” “clean up the criminal and traffic code,” and “help low-income people become financially independent.” Hyman, a 2013 graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law, earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Central Arkansas in 2008. Unopposed in Libertarian party.

Sebastian County District 11



• Incumbent Linda Willsey Murry, D-Fort Smith, has a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University in accounting and business administration. She joined Sebastian County in 1981 as comptroller and went on to serve in the position for 16 years for County Judge Bud Harper. Murry also served three terms as county treasurer and collector, during which she worked with state legislators to combine the offices of collector and treasurer while she was the treasurer. Unopposed in Democratic party.

• Zach Mulson is running as a Libertarian for Justice of the Peace.

Sebastian County District 12 encompasses

Jo Elsken, a Democrat, is a retired teacher: 10 years in junior high in Gretna, La., 13 years junior and senior high at Mansfield, and the last 20 years oral communication, competitive speaking, debate, and theater here at Southside. She says the community has so much potential; we can do so much better. Unopposed in Democratic party.

Rebekah Schwartz, a Republican, is running unopposed for the Republican party.

Sebastian County District 13 encompasses

• Susan Marie Simkowski, a Democrat, is an associate professor of media communication at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. She has an Ed.D. in Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service, Cardinal Stritch University; M.A. in Communication, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; B.A. in Radio-TV-Film, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Unopposed in Democratic party.

• Lorrie Ann Glidewell Runion, a Republican, is an accountant and assistant project manager for Glidewell Construction Inc. Unopposed in Republican party.

• Brian Leach, a Libertarian, is running for Justice of the Peace. Unopposed in Libertarian party.

Arkansas State Representatives

AR District 21 encompasses a swath south of Fort Smith, including Greenwood, down to the Mena area. The Ouachita River is the southern border to part of Hot Springs. The northern border follows highway 71 to just north of Waldron before cutting east to connect in Hot Springs with the southern border.

• Jim Reynolds, R-Greenwood, owns an advertising business and spent 25 years in the education field. An advocate for wildlife, Reynolds hosted the "Jim Reynolds Outdoors" radio show and is a former president of the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, the oldest nonprofit conservation group in Arkansas. His website touts his support of the Second Amendment.

• State Rep. Marcus Richmond, R-Harvey. He is serving his third term in office. He is the president and CEO of America's Pet Registry Inc. His Facebook page promotes support for Arkansas foster families.

AR District 74 encompasses most of Logan County and a small south-central portion of Franklin County.

• State Rep. Jon S. Eubanks, R-Paris, is serving his fifth term in office. He is a farmer and former president of the local Farm Bureau, Paris Boys & Girls Club and Paris Rotary Club. His Facebook page focuses on his positions in favor of abortion restrictions.

• Shawn Bates, R-Subiaco, is a small business owner who is running on a platform calling for new jobs and more enrollment in trade schools, according to the Booneville Democrat.

• Curtis J. Varnell, R-Paris, earned his Ph.D. in hydrogeology from the University of Arkansas and directs science education for 22 school districts in the state, according to his website. His site extols his support of the 2nd Amendment, support of abortion restrictions and strong national borders.

AR District 76 encompasses parts of eastern and southern Fort Smith, Chaffee Crossing and Barling. It includes landmarks such as Mercy Health Systems, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, Ben Geren Park, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and Parrot Island Waterpark.

• State Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, co-sponsored a bill that eventually became legislation that allows judges to look at situations of families that need family members to become legal guardians of minor children or aging parents during the 92nd General Assembly. She also co-sponsored legislation to create the "Cherish Act," which prohibits abortions after 18 weeks gestation except in a medical emergency, according to a news release. Crawford is the chief executive officer of Tree of Life and Hannah House and is the former director of the Pregnancy Crisis Center. Unopposed in Republican party.

• Caleb Harwell, Democrat, hopes to ensure Fort Smith has opportunities for economic investments. He also hopes to invest in the public school system by ensuring raises for teachers, according to a news release. Harwell is a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student studying political science and has experience in development, research game design and computer coding. Unopposed in Democratic party.

AR District 77 encompasses virtually all of southwest Fort Smith. Notable landmarks include part of downtown Fort Smith, Baptist Health, virtually all of Towson and Wheeler Avenues, Creekmore Park and the Pavilion shopping center.

• State Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, serves on the House Public Health Welfare and Labor committee, the House City, County & Local Affairs Committee and the Joint Budget Committee. Boyd has strengthened laws about information exchange in prescription oversight and led efforts to restore Towson Avenue and turn its jurisdiction over to Fort Smith, according to a news release. Boyd is a pharmacist who owns his own pharmacy in Alma. Unopposed in Republican party.

• Stephen Edwards, Libertarian, hopes to fight to reduce government regulations and prohibit Medicaid expansion. He also hopes if elected to champion school choice for families and "remove Arkansas from its dependence on federal subsidies," according to his Facebook page. Edwards is a small business owner and a veteran of the Iraq War. Unopposed in Libertarian party.

AR District 78 encompasses almost all of the north side of Fort Smith. Notable landmarks include part of downtown Fort Smith, Fort Smith Park Martin Luther King Jr. Park and much of the Arkansas River shoreline in the city.

• State Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, is deputy whip for the Arkansas Democratic Party and serves on the Public Transportation Committee, the Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee and the Public Retirement and Social Security Programs Joint Committee. He is running unopposed for AR District 78.

AR District 80 encompasses northwestern Crawford County and southwestern part of central Washington County.

• Lou Reed Sharp, Democrat, is a retired nurse and co-founder of Circle of Life Hospice. Since her retirement as a nurse, she co-founded and runs Olive Loom, a company that primarily employs caregivers who cannot hold traditional 9-5 jobs. The company creates home-sewn clothing and house goods for the community. She has her associate’s degree from University of Arkansas and has been a Registered Nurse since 1976. Unopposed in Democratic party.

• State Rep. Charlene Fite, Republican, is serving her fourth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. Fite is a retired school psychology specialist. She attended the University of Tennessee and received her bachelor’s degree in deaf education and then went on to receive her master’s degree in special education from the University of Arkansas. She has served on the Board of Court Appointed Special Advocates in Crawford County, the Board of Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, and the Board for Bost Development Centers. Unopposed in Republican party.

AR District 82 encompasses central to northeastern Crawford County and the vast majority of Franklin County.

• Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is running as a Democrat. She is an English teacher and mother of four who’s been active in support of public schools In Ozark for decades. She has degrees from the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas Tech University, is a piano player at Webb City Baptist Church, and an author of devotional books. Unopposed in Democratic party.

• Mark Berry, Republican, enlisted in the Air Force at age 18. With more than 21 years active duty and 24 years with the Air National Guard, he rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant general after being appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2015 as Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard. Unopposed in Republican party.

Judges

Sebastian County Circuit Court adjudicates felony criminal, juvenile, probate and civil cases.



Division VI Circuit of Sebastian County Circuit Court handles 50% of all civil cases and 20% of all criminal cases in Sebastian County Circuit Court. The winning candidate will replace Circuit Judge James O. Cox.

• Greg Magness has almost three decades of experience in civil cases at Hardin, Jesson & Terry Law Firm in Fort Smith. He has also served three years as a school board member on the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education.

• Phil Milligan has 28 years of experience in civil and criminal cases through his own private practice in Fort Smith. He previously served as an FBI agent in Milwaukee.

• Rita Howard Watkins has worked as a Sebastian County public defender since 2005. She has also worked as a staff attorney in Oklahoma and in business law in Oregon.

Division VII of Sebastian County Circuit Court, adjudicates civil, juvenile and probate cases.

• Dianna Hewitt Ladd has 19 years of law experience, including in family law and as a district court special judge on multiple occasions over 12 years. She was a district court prosecuting attorney for 17 years and has served as a city attorney for several south Sebastian County cities. She is currently an attorney at Verkamp & Ladd.

• Sam Terry currently adjudicates Division II of Fort Smith District Court since his emergency appointment in 2019. He was previously an attorney for First National Bank of Fort Smith, a deputy Sebastian County prosecuting attorney and a law clerk for U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes. He has also served more than 10 years on the Children’s Emergency Shelter board.

Division I

• Judge Stephen Tabor is running unopposed for Division I.

Division VI

• Judge Leigh T. Zuerker is running unopposed for Division VI.

Division V

• Judge Gunner Delay is running unopposed for Division V.

• Fort Smith District Court adjudicates misdemeanor criminal cases, city warrants, code violations and civil cases.

• Division I, Fort Smith District Court handles evictions, small claims, environmental violations and civil cases as well as city and state cases handled in the other divisions of Fort Smith District Court.

• Amy Grimes has practiced law for almost four decades, including as an administrative law judge, as the governor’s legal counsel and as a special justice in the Arkansas Supreme Court. Her trial experience includes motion hearings, settlement hearings and full hearings. She also has legal experience with landlord and tenant issues.

• Judge Jim O’Hern has practiced law for almost four decades and has adjudicated Division I since 2017 after leaving his private law practice for the courtroom. During his time as judge, O’Hern has opened the Community Diversion Program for nonviolent misdemeanor offenders and the specialty DWI Court in the court system and has also worked with state representatives to form a legislative plan to eliminate the monthly $10 installment fee for defendants paying off court expenses. He was also admonished by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline Disability Commission after a woman was arrested for having methamphetamine in a hotel room he had rented the night before.

Division II, Fort Smith District Court

• Josh Bugeja has practiced law privately for about a decade at his private practice in Fort Smith. He was named a Top 40 Under 40 Criminal Defense Attorney from 2016-2018 by the American Society of Legal Advocates and has jury trial experience.

• Jason Hunter has worked as a Sebastian County deputy prosecutor for 17 years. He is president of the Sebastian County Bar Association and chairman of the Sebastian County Law Library Board.

• Wendy Sharum has practiced law for more than 25 years, including currently as a Sebastian County public defender representing cases in Fort Smith District Court.

Division III, Fort Smith District Court

• Judge Claire Borengasser has adjudicated in District Court since 2009 since serving as a deputy prosecutor for nine years and a deputy public defender for eight years.

• Michael Pierce has practiced law for more than 11 years, including as a deputy prosecutor for four years. He currently works as an attorney at Gean Law Firm in Fort Smith.

Greenwood District Court

• Judge Michael Wagoner is running unopposed for Greenwood District Court.

Arkansas Court of Appeals Associate Judges, District 4, serve 15 western Arkansas counties, including Sebastian and Scott counties.

Position 2

• Emily White has 18 years of law experience and currently serves as District Judge of the 33rd State District Court. She has also served as a special associate justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court.

• Stephanie Potter Barrett has 23 years of law experience, including currently as prosecutor of Miller and Lafayette counties. She also has law experience as a deputy prosecutor, law clerk and in private practice.

Position 1

• Court of Appeals Associate Judge Brandon Harrison is running unopposed for Court of Appeals District 4, Position 1.