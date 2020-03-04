Although the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was established on April 5, 1933, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6101, the New Deal program to counteract the Great Depression was outlined on March 4, 1933, during his inauguration as the 32nd U.S. president.

Executive Order 6101 was signed just one month into Roosevelt’s presidency, making the CCC one of the earliest New Deal programs.

The program was by no means perfect and was met with some criticism, according to the National Archives Catalog. However, the CCC quickly proved to be a popular program, especially among those that benefited – specifically unmarried, unemployed men between the ages of 18 and 25 (that age range would later be expanded to 17 through 28), as well as their families. They earned $30 a month, of which they were required to send $25 home to their families. Throughout its nine year lifespan, an estimated 2 to 3 million young Americans participated in the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Records documenting the Records of the Civilian Conservation Corps, 1933-1953 can be found in Record Group 35 in the National Archives. The organizational structure of the CCC, coupled with the fact that the CCC worked with various agencies, means that photographs of the organization’s activities are not in a centralized location at the National Archives; CCC photographs can be found interfiled among textual records, at the FDR Presidential Library, and within the collection of the Still Picture Branch. View a complete list of the CCC images from the Still Pictures Branch available in the National Archives Catalog.