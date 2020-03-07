The focus of an Alma City Council study session this week included walking and bike paths, and firefighter compensation.

Last year, a plan regarding the bicycle and pedestrian path was adopted. The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District (WAPDD) helped put together a plan to ensure everything would go smoothly. Executing the plan was the main focus of the study session.

Cody Schindler of WAPDD presented the council with a spreadsheet that takes all the information regarding the project and can prioritize certain aspects to the customization of the user.

Column Lane is currently the beginning of the sidewalk project. The plan for the sidewalks on that street is a 5-foot sidewalk on the south side of Column lane from U.S. 71 to Rudy Road. The sidewalk will also connect to the track at the high school.

“A lot of people walk to the track, walk around the track and walk back home,” said Mark Yardley of the Public Works Department. “It’s a logical connection to make.”

The Column Lane project has a grant that will help in the construction, and the plan for the project is to be completed during the summer and finished before school starts.

“Because of the road projects taking so long we decided to give everyone a break from orange barrels,” said Alma Mayor Jerry Martin. “This was a project that we put off.”

Three years ago the project was ready to go, but a decision was made to wait.

“Column Lane was the cart ahead of the horse,” said Martin.

Column Lane is more of a recreational area, but some sidewalks feature much more pedestrian traffic from people either walking or biking to work.

“Getting a sidewalk onto 71 seems, to me, to be a priority,” Martin added.

The mayor brought up his experience with Tesla site selectors. Their job is to go around the country deciding where charging stations for electric vehicles should go. A problem they brought up was how dark the area is and how hard it is to get around as a pedestrian. Tesla site selectors looked at four areas where people can leave and safely walk to a different area while their vehicle charges.

Safety is currently the biggest factor when it comes to these sidewalk projects. The council discussed how people walking to work, school, and even just exercising, are put in danger because they don’t have a sidewalk to safely travel.

The council also expressed that when there is a better way to travel by foot or bike, it will not only be safer but will also bring in more traffic to that area.

Firefighter compensation

Council member Gary Perry brought an issue regarding compensation for the volunteer firefighters to the council. The firefighters currently receive $25 per call and $15 per meeting. This has been their compensation rate since 2007.

”They put themselves in harm’s way,” said Perry, noting that a fire call can last from one to seven hours, yet they still get only $25.

The estimated cost is about $12,000 per year on their salaries. Eddie Wakefield, who is a fellow councilman as well as the fire chief, said they budget for $25,000.

“I have 30 guys and I’ve never had one complain about money,” Wakefield said.

Perry proposed they double their pay to $50 for a fire and $25 for a meeting. An ordinance will be prepared for the council to look over and vote on at a future date.