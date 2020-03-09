The Arkansas Citizens’ Climate League will be at the annual Citizens’ Climate Education (CCE) Tornadoes Regional Conference in Wichita, Kan. this weekend.

The group was able to provide 18 lodging scholarships, as well as seven registration scholarships for Arkansans March 13-15. The conference will focus on effective climate communication, market-based climate solutions, agriculture impacts, and public and personal health risks.

Jo Elsken, a Fort Smith resident and League donor, explained that receiving a scholarship can make all the difference for senior citizens looking to have an impact on climate change.

“The inspiration and time are there to attend educational workshops and take action, but often for our seniors, there are financial constraints even if they are still working part-time. It’s the same with students: they have the energy and the thirst for knowledge but lack resources. That’s where the League and its donors come in: filling that financial gap between inspiration and actually getting crucial training,” she said.

The League is a non-partisan, nonprofit dedicated to encouraging climate justice, facilitating climate education and empowering civic engagement. The League prioritizes developing local partnerships with grassroots leaders in Arkansas communities on the frontlines of environmental injustice and climate impacts.

In total, 22 Arkansans will be carpooling to Wichita. The group will be a mix of students, young professionals and folks 50 and over.

For more details or to register for the CCE Tornadoes Regional Conference search www.eventbrite.com. Tornadoes refers to the CCE regional grouping of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.

Visit www.arkccl.org to learn more about The League and to RSVP for its third annual fundraiser: The Arkansas Climate Accord from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at The Bakery District in Fort Smith.