Willing Workers of White Hall’s Extension Homemakers Club met Feb. 25 at the White Hall Museum.

Peggie Barbaree presented the program on 10 Tips to Improving Your Mental Health. She said people need to laugh more and if they have a computer they can get a joke a day on it, according to a news release.

The 10 Tips Barbaree suggested were:

1. Socialize: Interacting with others can be a huge boost to your mental health. 2. Mindfulness/Meditation: Meditation, deep breathing, or other practices that allow you to focus on the presence in the moment can be helpful in reducing stress.

3. Exercise: No matter your level of fitness, daily exercise can help improve your mood 4. Healthy diet: Healthy eating is a key to overall health, including mental health. 5. Practice gratitude: Although we are always thankful for what we have, studies show that taking the time to intentionally think about the people, things, places, and experiences in our lives can have real mental health benefits, according to the presentation.

6. Laugh: Although it is a cliche that “laughter is the best medicine,” it can indeed lift your mood to have a good laugh. 7. Enjoy music: Listening to music that you especially enjoy can boost mood in ways similar to meditation. 8. Set Boundaries. Boundaries are important tools for heathy relationships.

9. Engage in positive self-talk: Having negative thoughts about oneself is a very common occurrence; however, how often we have them, what they are, and how we respond can make a huge difference in their impact. 10. Don’t hesitate to seek professional help: Even if some of these tools work for short mood boosts, seeking the counsel of a mental health professional can improve quality of life and reduce symptoms of mental illness.

Barbaree gave everyone a copy of the handout “10 Tips to Improving your Mental Health.” For a copy of this handout or more information on this subject, please contact Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Extension Office at 534-1033.

Before the presentation, Vice President Karen Needler welcomed everyone to the Willing Workers EHC and asked Ellen Bauer to read the Thought of the Month “Examine your life and see if there is something you want to modify.” Penny Scholes led members in the Homemaker’s Creed. Elizabeth Wall read the Handy Hint: “Learn to say NO! ”

Jay Needler read the Inspiration: “Electric communication will never be a substitute for the face of someone who with their soul encourages another person to be brave and true.”

Secretary Jo Ann Carr called the roll with members answering the question: “What makes you happy?” Members present were: Karen and Jay Needler, Carr, Sarah Payton, Wall, Marnette Reed, Dee Kindrick, Peggie Barbaree, Bauer, Scholes and Cheri Aronowitz. Guests present were Karen Etter and Linda Wallace.

Kindrick collected the items members brought for the Waters Nursing Home at White Hall and will deliver them. Aronowitz will deliver the food items collected for the White Hall Food Pantry.

Several members volunteered to bake cookies for the County Extension Council Community Service Cookie project for March.

Needler went over upcoming events and announcements: March 11, Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Workshop at Ferndale, and the Jefferson County Home and Garden Show on April 3-4.

The March Birthday Dinner was planned for March 10 at Sam’s in White Hall to celebrate birthdays of Penny Scholes, Jim Wilson and Catherine Atkinson.

Karen Needler and Marnette Reed provided refreshments of turkey sandwiches, ham and cheese sandwiches, fruit salad, dip, salsa, chips, and cake.

Wall read a story entitled “Little Johnny.”

Karen Needler brought a St. Patrick’s Day “Pot of Gold” craft for everyone to make before leaving.

For details about Extension Homemakers, call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 870-534-1033.