House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday, March 16, from 3-4:30 p.m. or until the 150 food boxes are handed out, according to a news release.

Only one food box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. All participants must bring proof of address (driver’s license and utility bill), according to the release. Details: Saint Mary Harris, 870-872-2196.